Bangor Municipal Water Utility seeks 60% hike in water rates

MADISON – Last month, it was a 14% increase in electric rates and this month, the Bangor Municipal Water Utility seeks a 60% hike in water rates, according to the rate application it filed Wednesday with the Public Service Commission.
Although the PSC has authorized 3% increases in water rates in each of the past three years, it’s been a decade since its last comprehensive rate increase. The utility is financing $2.5 million in infrastructure improvements and has seen inflation increase its operating costs to where it projects finishing 2021 with a $58,023 income deficit, according to the rate application.
If approved as submitted, average residential customers currently paying $22.29 monthly for 3,000 gallons of water would pay $35.81 or, $13.52 more for the same volume of water, according to the application.
The percentage increase to each customer will vary based on the amount of water used and PSC policy that sets rates based on the cost to serve each customer category.
The village is currently reconstructing Commercial Street and plans to recover the cost of replacing the aging water mains through higher water rates, said Josh Reynolds, director of Public Works.
The mains in three blocks of 15th Avenue North are also currently being replaced in that street reconstruction project.
Higher water and electric rates means the village is finally addressing long-needed infrastructure upgrades, Reynolds said.
“I’m guessing that the can has been kicked down the road long enough and the (Village) Board is recognizing that,” he said Friday.
For the past 25 years, the Department of Natural Resources has recommended that the village replace its well because it’s not cased deep enough and needs replacing, said Reynolds. A new well could be the village’s next major project within two years, he said, which should trigger another rate case.
“We’ll try and get grants for the well but it’s hard not to take on a project that has got to be done,” he said.
After initially seeking rates that would yield a 5% rate of return on the value of its infrastructure, the village lowered its rate of return request to 3.5%. That was a concession to customers, Reynolds said, as they are likely to have another rate increase when the new well is completed. The PSC’s benchmark rate of return for utilities is 4.9%.
The utility’s annual revenue has increased from $262,064 in 2017 to an estimated $296,167 this year. However, the cost to pump, treat and distribute water has grown from $163,414 in 2017, to an estimated $208,750 this year. Depreciation expense and payments in lieu of taxes brings the estimated 2021 expense total to $350,190, creating the $58,023 income deficit and a negative rate of return, according to the application.
The requested increase would produce $174,914 in additional revenue, eliminate the income deficit, and yield a 3.50% rate of return.
Before new rates are set, PSC will review the utility’s finances and suggest a revenue amount it concludes the utility needs in order to sustain the utility in the long run. A public hearing will be held on a date yet to be scheduled at which the village and customers can contest the rate increase before any new rates are authorized.
The village would like to implement the new rates in January 2022, Reynolds said.
On June 1, the Bangor Municipal Electric Utility implemented a 14% rate increase that came eight years after the most recent increase and was needed to finance replacement of aging infrastructure, according to the utility.