Bangor Municipal Water Utility seeks 60% hike in water rates

Higher water and electric rates means the village is finally addressing long-needed infrastructure upgrades, Reynolds said.

“I’m guessing that the can has been kicked down the road long enough and the (Village) Board is recognizing that,” he said Friday.

For the past 25 years, the Department of Natural Resources has recommended that the village replace its well because it’s not cased deep enough and needs replacing, said Reynolds. A new well could be the village’s next major project within two years, he said, which should trigger another rate case.

“We’ll try and get grants for the well but it’s hard not to take on a project that has got to be done,” he said.

After initially seeking rates that would yield a 5% rate of return on the value of its infrastructure, the village lowered its rate of return request to 3.5%. That was a concession to customers, Reynolds said, as they are likely to have another rate increase when the new well is completed. The PSC’s benchmark rate of return for utilities is 4.9%.