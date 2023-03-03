Bangor native and author Gary F. Jones will be at the John Bosshard Memorial Library in Bangor at 6:30 p.m. March 9. He will speak about his latest book, "Stalking Throckmorton," in which Chris Throckmorton races a killer to find a treasure hidden by his great-grandfather under the village brewery. The town and brewery in the book are based on Bangor and the Bangor Brewery. Jones also will sign copies available for sale at the event.