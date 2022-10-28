Bangor School Board honors 5 businesses for support

The Bangor School District Board of Education recently recognized five local businesses for their support of the school district.

The businesses were honored as part of the Wisconsin Association of School Board’s (WASB) 2022 Business Honor Roll program. The program recognizes local business for their outstanding partnerships and ongoing support of public schools.

“On behalf of the Bangor School District, we are honored acknowledge these outstanding local businesses and thank them for their incredible partnerships and support of our public schools," said David Brokopp Ph.D. Superintendent

The following businesses were honored: Clements Automotive, Angie's Bar and Grill, Bangor Lanes, River Bank and First National Bank of Bangor.