 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bangor School Board honors 5 businesses for support

  • 0

The Bangor School District Board of Education recently recognized five local businesses for their support of the school district.

The businesses were honored as part of the Wisconsin Association of School Board’s (WASB) 2022 Business Honor Roll program. The program recognizes local business for their outstanding partnerships and ongoing support of public schools.

“On behalf of the Bangor School District, we are honored acknowledge these outstanding local businesses and thank them for their incredible partnerships and support of our public schools," said David Brokopp Ph.D. Superintendent

The following businesses were honored: Clements Automotive, Angie's Bar and Grill, Bangor Lanes, River Bank and First National Bank of Bangor. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Divorces

Divorces granted in La Crosse County:

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. outlines stance on North Korea after country fires two more missiles

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News