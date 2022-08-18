Bangor School Board votes to move ahead with referendum

At its Aug. 17 meeting, the Bangor School District Board of Education voted to place a $24 million facilities referendum on the Nov. 8 ballot.

If approved, it will address significant needs in the district, which cannot be addressed within the annual budget, according to Superintendent David Brokopp. The proposed referendum focuses on addressing educational and deferred maintenance priorities, with remodel and addition projects proposed at the elementary and middle/high schools as well as the old school gym, according to a district press release.

The school board has established a comprehensive plan based on staff and community priorities and the community’s willingness to support the projects financially. Approval of this capital referendum would result in an annual estimated tax increase of $60 for every $100,000 of property value.

The planning

Since January 2022, the district has completed a detailed facilities study, met with, and surveyed staff on facilities inadequacies, and sought feedback from the community to determine priorities.

The areas assessed included aging infrastructure, as well as aging, underutilized and/or undersized portions of district buildings, with a focus on defining a fiscally responsible solution.

The priorities

While the referendum seeks to address both educational and infrastructure needs, some of the speciﬁc components of the plan include:

Elementary School Improvements:

A classroom addition for grades 2-5.

Relocation of the kitchen and receiving, and creation of a lobby/breakout area.

Creation of a commons/cafeteria where the current multi-purpose room exists.

Music and Title remodel.

Creation of a new restroom group and addition of restrooms to 4K classrooms.

STEM upgrades.

Special Education Suite remodel.

Support services’ offices remodel.

Deferred maintenance including, but not limited to, classroom unit ventilator replacements, classroom casework upgrades, playground surface replacement, HVAC upgrades, new doors and hardware, flooring and ceiling replacement, additional fire protection, electrical upgrades, roofing replacement, and asphalt and concrete replacement.

Middle/High School:

Technical education/auto addition and classroom remodel.

Commons remodel.

Fitness and locker room addition; remodel of current weight room into a classroom.

Creation of four (4) single-user toilets in middle and high school sections.

Deferred maintenance including, but not limited to, emergency generator replacement, and HVAC upgrades.

Old School Gym:

Creation of a dressing room, single-user toilet, and off-stage support area.

Creation of an ADA ramp to the stage.

Addition of athletics/theater storage.

Parking lot expansion.

Deferred maintenance including, but not limited to, theater lighting, curtain, rigging, new stage flooring, bleacher refurbishment, video and sound system upgrades, electrical upgrades, LED lighting, window replacement, roof repair and replacement, ceiling repair and replacement, and painting of walls.

“The School Board, staff and community worked to create a plan that would address prioritized needs and also extend the life of our buildings and continue to ensure that our facilities are something for our community to be proud of — an important investment in the district for today and the future” said Brokopp.

The district will communicate referendum details in a variety of ways, including the district website, social media, mailings, and upcoming facility tours. Watch for opportunities to learn more in the coming weeks. For information, check out the facility planning button on our website or contact the district superintendent at 608-486-5202 or dbrokopp@bangorsd.net.