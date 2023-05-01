Members of the Bangor High School student body gathered Friday in the school’s gym to both play and watch a friendly game of dodgeball. It wasn’t simply a free afternoon of fun and games, however. Those in attendance, either on the floor or in the bleachers, were there because of their support for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

To take part in the day, the school’s National Honor Society collected donations from both players and spectators as a fundraiser for the hospitals, and that afternoon, society president Kylee Groll presented Children’s Miracle Network specialist Beth Noffsinger with a check for $1,086, which will be added to after accounting for concession sales that afternoon.

The event was organized by Groll, a senior at Bangor High who has a special connection to Children’s Miracle Network: Kylee’s younger sister Emma was a Children’s Miracle Network Hero in 2012. Emma was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome in 2008, and during the thick of her treatment, the girls’ parents took time off work to care for Emma, which included several trips to Milwaukee. The expenses added up, but Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals helped lighten the financial burden.

“It’s just been such a blessing,” Kylee said of hospital’s assistance. “Now that my sister doesn’t need it, there are so many other families that it impacts, even in our community. It’s just a personal thing that I’d like to help families with.”

For Kylee, a dodgeball fundraiser was a natural choice. It’s a game students play each year during homecoming week.

“Everyone loves doing it, they get so pumped for it,” she said. “So I decided that one way to draw in a lot of donations would be doing something students would like.”

She added that as senior, she wanted to create an event that could hopefully become an annual fundraiser, even after she’s graduated.

It’s events like this, produced by kids, that make a huge impact on the work Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals does.

“It’s nice to see kids come together, and it’s nice, too, for people to hear Emma’s story and see that the money they raise is helping families they know,” Noffsinger said.