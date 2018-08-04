Two La Crosse County municipalities were among 33 communities Friday to receive public facility grants from the state.
Gov. Scott Walker announced that Bangor will receive $441,936 and the town of Campbell will receive $500,000 in community development block grant funds for infrastructure and street improvements.
In total, the state awarded $15 million in grants to pay for street and water system improvements, as well as new community buildings.
Wisconsin’s Department of Administration Division of Energy, Housing and Community Resources awards these funds to local governments annually through a competitive process. The funding for these awards comes from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
