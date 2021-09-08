 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Banjo Fest coming to La Crosse Sept. 17-19
0 Comments

Banjo Fest coming to La Crosse Sept. 17-19

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The 57th annual Midwest Banjo Fest will be held at multiple locations in La Crosse from Sept. 17-19.

The event attracts banjoists, tuba players, bassists and pianists from around the United States. Musicians from Florida, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Texas, Oklahoma, Wisconsin, California and Minnesota are expected to perform this year.

The schedule includes The Banjo Busters, which will perform several early 20th Century parlor orchestra numbers orchestrated for banjo at the Concordia Hall on Sept 18. One of the banjoists also plays guitar and bass, and was the bassist in Ray Price’s Cherokee Cowboys as Price toured with Willie Nelson and Merle Haggard during the “Last of the Breed” tour.

A complete schedule of performances and ticket prices can be found at midwestbanjofest.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Scientists induce hallucinations in mice to study the nature of psychotic disorders

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News