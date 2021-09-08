Banjo Fest coming to La Crosse Sept. 17-19

The event attracts banjoists, tuba players, bassists and pianists from around the United States. Musicians from Florida, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Texas, Oklahoma, Wisconsin, California and Minnesota are expected to perform this year.

The schedule includes The Banjo Busters, which will perform several early 20th Century parlor orchestra numbers orchestrated for banjo at the Concordia Hall on Sept 18. One of the banjoists also plays guitar and bass, and was the bassist in Ray Price’s Cherokee Cowboys as Price toured with Willie Nelson and Merle Haggard during the “Last of the Breed” tour.