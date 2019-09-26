The La Crosse-Bantry Friendship Association will host a "Bantry Quest" event to highlight the relationship and community of La Crosse's sister-city, Bantry, Ireland, to be completed by the end of the day Oct. 4.
The quest will require participants to visit local establishments in La Crosse to learn about a similar establishment in Bantry, take a selfie with the poster, and share all six selfies with the Bantry Quest Facebook page, facebook.com/BantryQuest. Upon completion, the participants will be entered into a drawing for a prize package from all six Bantry Quest partners.
Partnering business will include Dublin Square at 103 Third St. N, Explore La Crosse at 210 Veteran's Memorial Drive, Fayze's at 135 Fourth St. S., the La Crosse Public Library at 800 Main Street, LAX Print at 146 Rose St., and Pearl Street Books at 323 Pearl St.
For more information on the event, visit lacrossebantry.org or their Facebook page. The event is free to participate in, and each business offers a special, Bantry-themed deal for visiting participants.
