“If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land.” (2 Chronicles 7:14)
Immediately after the exile, a new generation of Israel sought to define her self-understanding as a people.
The history of Israel as previously understood as exodus, settlement, monarchy and prophets no longer made sense to the new generation. What were perceived as significant events by the passing generation no longer made sense to the new one. The new generation claimed that history was dynamic and every generation has a responsibility and privilege to see or interpret events its own way, independent of traditions previously held sacred.
So, a rewriting and reinterpretation of that history was necessary. To make things worse, a rewriting of that history involved a selection of events they considered important, a new set of places that spoke to the experience of the new generation, a choice of historical people who made sense to them, followed by putting flesh into these events. This posed some challenges for the new generation between their new experience and the inherited traditions; and the land was bleeding. Is not where we are as people of The United Methodist Church?
Presently, the church is wounded and bleeding because we have forgotten our inherited traditions. Also, as we seek to please “man” more than God, we have put man at the center and added more flesh in our interpretation of God’s Word. Last but not least, we have failed to teach the truth about human sexuality.
In February 2019, the special session of the general conference was called to address divisions over LGBTQ+ issues.
This conference took place in St. Louis and God spoke. The delegates to this general conference approved the traditional plan, which retains the current United Methodist Church biblical teaching on sexual ethics and marriage as male and female and this plan seeks to strengthen enforcement for disobedience of this standard.
In April 2019, the Judicial Council met and God spoke again. The Judicial Council held most parts of the traditional plan as constitutional.
There is anxiety and uncertainty about the future of the denomination. Should we retain the global nature of the denomination?
I think we should because it is one of our unique characteristics. Should we break away? Who will leave? The traditional or progressives? Should we come up with another format that can respond to regional needs while we remain “United”?
The Bible has never been a regional book. We have one Bible and One Lord. Is there any hope for the denomination? Truly, there are many questions but no one has the answers. But I think we need to stop and listen to what God is communicating with us.
In our text, God suggests that for Israel to have a bright future, she needs to do four things that will bring hope and unity to her people.
Israel needs to stand before God as a worshipping community and then confess her sins, after which God will show mercy to her. This process is portrayed by the use of four words in the text:
First, humble ourselves: We need to renounce ourselves and acknowledge God and His Word. This will help us to swallow our selfishness and ego.
Second, pray to God: We need to express our full reliance to and hope in God.
Third, seek God: We need to look for God to determine what He wants us to do according to His Word.
Fourth, turn to God: We need to be willing to change. But we cannot change if we have not discovered our mistakes. I think that is the first step toward our future. But the question is, as a denomination, are we willing to go through these four stages?
However, there is a good promise: If people do their part, God will respond also in four ways.
First, God will forgive us. In the case of the Israelites, the loss of land came about as a result of sin. While Israel’s enemies were to blame for invading Israel, Israelites were reminded that these enemies were the rod of God’s anger. The truth is, as a denomination, we have also sinned and we need God’s forgiveness.
Second, God will restore us to a state of blessedness. Third, God will listen and receive our prayers. Fourth, God will remember His covenant with us. The covenant mentioned here is the relationship that had soured because of sin.
And when this covenant is restored, “God will heal the land.” In other words, God will bring unity and harmony vertically and horizontally and the church will be healed.
