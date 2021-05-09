Barb Pervisky: Missing mom every day

Missing mom every day

Hi Mom, I am thinking about you on Mother’s Day. I miss you every day!

My mom, Juanita Michelsen, was the smartest person I have ever known and the kindest.

If mom had just gotten a sandwich and someone dropped by, she would give that sandwich to that person. My mom was famous for all the kinds of cookies she would make every Christmas. ... Her nieces and nephews and friends all came to enjoy them and she loved it.

Mom was steadfast in her faith and even when her legs did not get her to the church she watched the service on TV and the pastor would come and have coffee and say a prayer with her.

I will go to the phone to call you and ask a question and remember I can’t. ... Your love was endless and your kindness overflowing. I love you, Mom.

Barb Pervisky

La Crescent

