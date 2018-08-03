BLOOMER, Wis. — Most every parish has at least one. Some parishes have several of these special blessings — elders representing generations who have been members their entire lives and from whom we can learn so much.
Their struggles and living with gusto give them wisdom beyond what any top-rated university could ever teach.
Cecilia Paulus is just such a blessing for St. Paul Parish in Bloomer. At 93, Paulus has a story we all can learn from: the chronicle of her life growing up in the Great Depression, in a faith-filled family that taught her values. Values she’s carried on through the years, as she practices her Catholic faith and lives her life as an inspiration to others.
Born in 1925 to John and Anna Lang, Cecilia was the middle child of three girls. Her mother taught her the value of hard work.
“My mother had me helping in the garden, hanging up laundry — how I hated turning the socks — and ironing,” she recalls.
For many years, she traded her chickens’ eggs for staples, which were delivered from the Farmer’s Store once a week. Canned foods were rare purchases. Those victuals came from the cellar, stocked with foods she had canned all summer.
Cecilia’s parents taught her compassion for priests and nuns. The sisters often walked out to the family farm and, in time, the land across the street from the farm was made into a golf course.
“Sometimes the priests would golf. When they came around in front of our house, they often lost their golf balls and stopped in to get a piece of homemade pie,” Cecilia said, chuckling.
Anna loved singing in the church choir and volunteering at church socials. She passed her love of her faith on to her family. She encouraged her daughters to help in the rectory kitchen.
“If you can hear the church bells, then you better get to Mass,” Cecilia recalls as her mother’s motto.
“Her strength and fortitude in keeping all of us going during those difficult years on the farm from 1921 to 1944, through a tornado in 1924, through the years my dad was sick with cancer, makes me aware of the person she was.
“Father John Lemke (St. Paul’s parish priest) once said to me, ‘Cecilia, the trouble with the Lang girls is that you’re trying to be the woman your mother is, and that’s not possible. You can’t fill her shoes!’ I ultimately agreed she was a valiant lady.”
Education, faith and family are important to Cecilia, who said, “My church is very important. It helps in all aspects of our life.”
In 2005, at age 80, Cecilia penned her memoir, titled “Barefoot All Summer.” It chronicles her life and the people who helped shape her into the woman she is today. She dedicated it to her children, John, Charles and Ellen, who she said helped make her life complete.
“I’ve led a very happy life. Priest friends have been very important to my family,” she said, adding, “When you’re young you go where you want. When you’re older you go where they lead you. What used to be important isn’t important anymore.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.