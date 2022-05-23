Barge crashes at Mississippi River near Alma

There were no injuries or fuel leaks after a barge accident Saturday on the Mississippi River at Lock and Dam 4 north of Alma.

According to the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office, a barge operated by the Canal Barge Company was traveling southbound on Pool 4 around 11 p.m., when the tow boat pushing the barge lost control and continued downstream.

All members of the tow boat were safely evacuated. No fuel or cargo was reported to have spilled into the river.

Efforts to secure the boat and barges were made, and efforts continue to recover the tow boat.

The matter is being investigated by the United States Coast Guard.

