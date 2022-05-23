 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Barge crashes at Mississippi River near Alma

Barge crash

Damage at Lock and Dam 4 on the Mississippi River near Alma

 Steve Rundio

There were no injuries or fuel leaks after a barge accident Saturday on the Mississippi River at Lock and Dam 4 north of Alma.

According to the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office, a barge operated by the Canal Barge Company was traveling southbound on Pool 4 around 11 p.m., when the tow boat pushing the barge lost control and continued downstream.

All members of the tow boat were safely evacuated. No fuel or cargo was reported to have spilled into the river.

Efforts to secure the boat and barges were made, and efforts continue to recover the tow boat.

The matter is being investigated by the United States Coast Guard.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

