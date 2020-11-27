Barnes and Noble, For Goodness Sake hosting annual book donation drive

Many have rediscovered the joys of reading during the coronavirus pandemic, enjoying a brief escape from the stresses of the world.
But for numerous families, the COVID-19 crisis has meant financial strain, and safety precautions have made libraries less accessible for some.
With these barriers to a good book, the La Crosse County Health Department and Barnes and Noble are in special need of donations to their book drive this year, which will provide hundreds of local youth and adults with the gift of a new, crisp paged tome.
Through its decade long partnership with the La Crosse County Health Department's For Goodness Sake program, Barnes and Noble in Valley View Mall has collected over 10,000 books, says bookstore manager John Hoppe, and for 2020 they hope to secure another 1,200 novels, picture books or nonfiction reads.
Donations must be purchased in-store or online from Barnes and Noble to ensure each recipient gets a mint-condition book, and the store will deliver the books to For Goodness Sake in mid-December for distribution over the holiday season and throughout the year. All books will given to La Crosse County residents in need.
"I think that this year because of the pandemic this book drive is more important than ever," says Lindsey Schwarz-Nichols, social worker with the La Crosse County Health Department. "Books are a way that people can escape, be taken on an adventure and out of the house where we’ve been spending most of our time due to the pandemic."
Notes Hoppe, "A good novel can change your attitude."
As some of the clients served by For Goodness Sake have disabilities causing them to be unable to read, Hoppe encourages community members to consider selecting picture books for younger readers or photo-driven books for adults, like National Geographic collections, "So they can let their imagination soar that way."
With many out of work or putting in fewer hours during the pandemic, and with foot traffic in stores lessened, Hoppe has some concern there will be fewer book donations this year, and expresses "a large thank you" to those who have donated in the past or will do some in the coming weeks.
"Everyone in our building is very appreciative," Hoppe says.
Customers can purchase a book in store to donate, or do so on the Barnes and Noble website, www.barnesandnoble.com, using the "buy online and pick up in store" option, selecting the La Crosse location. At checkout online, they can indicate the book is to be donated to the program, or call the store at 608-785-1330 and let staff know to add it to the donation bin. Those who wish to buy a book for donation can also do so over the phone by credit card. Book donations are requested by Dec. 12 so they can be sorted and delivered in time for the holidays.
"Reading never goes out of style," Schwarz-Nichols says. "Books are great gifts for everyone."
