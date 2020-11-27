Barnes and Noble, For Goodness Sake hosting annual book donation drive

Notes Hoppe, "A good novel can change your attitude."

As some of the clients served by For Goodness Sake have disabilities causing them to be unable to read, Hoppe encourages community members to consider selecting picture books for younger readers or photo-driven books for adults, like National Geographic collections, "So they can let their imagination soar that way."

With many out of work or putting in fewer hours during the pandemic, and with foot traffic in stores lessened, Hoppe has some concern there will be fewer book donations this year, and expresses "a large thank you" to those who have donated in the past or will do some in the coming weeks.

"Everyone in our building is very appreciative," Hoppe says.

Customers can purchase a book in store to donate, or do so on the Barnes and Noble website, www.barnesandnoble.com, using the "buy online and pick up in store" option, selecting the La Crosse location. At checkout online, they can indicate the book is to be donated to the program, or call the store at 608-785-1330 and let staff know to add it to the donation bin. Those who wish to buy a book for donation can also do so over the phone by credit card. Book donations are requested by Dec. 12 so they can be sorted and delivered in time for the holidays.