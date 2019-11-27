Barnes & Noble book drive among many charitable efforts this season in La Crosse area

La Crosse County Health and Human Services

It is very special for our clients to receive gifts or gift certificates for food or clothing during the holidays. Just knowing someone in the community cares can give hope and encouragement to a person experiencing difficulties.

Last year, about 1,000 community members -- families, children, elderly and disabled -- were helped through the For Goodness’ Sake gift-giving program.

This project is an invitation-only project. Social workers and case managers work with their clients to put together a list of needs (primarily clothing and household items), and a few wish items. Staff is very selective of those they refer.

These lists are then given to their community sponsor who determines what to buy and how much is spent.

To sponsor an individual or family during this holiday season, call Lindsey Schwarz-Nichols, For Goodness Sake Project Coordinator, at (608) 785-5841 or e-mail lschwarz@lacrossecounty.org.

In the past, there are always clients who are not sponsored. If you would like to participate, but do not want to "adopt," please consider donating gift cards to any local business, especially where clients can purchase gas, groceries or clothes. Cash donations are also appreciated and can be sent payable to: The For Goodness’ Sake Project, 300 N. Fourth St. La Crosse WI 54601-3229.

These cash and gift card donations will assist with purchasing gifts for those not sponsored by mid-December.

About 600 people already were referred in early November. Here are just a few notes from the referring worker of the individuals/families that have been invited to participate this year for holiday assistance. To see who needs to be sponsored yet, contact Lindsey at 608-785-5841 or lschwarz@lacrossecounty.org

1. Teenage boy diagnosed with autism as well as speech and language delays, lives with single parent as other parent is deceased. This low-income family now has sole parent taking on all caregiver responsibilities. Family could use some gifts to bring back the Christmas spirit and joy this year.

2. Woman who has struggled with her health (physical and mental) her whole life made the incredibly difficult decision to give primary placement of her child to the child’s father. She worked incredibly hard and has since moved her child back into her home, and they are doing extremely well. Mom is physically unable to work, and they live on her Social Security check. Mom is really good about paying her bills first, but is left with little afterward, which is why they could use some holiday cheer this year.

3. Woman in her 20s struggles from trauma endured earlier in her life. She was homeless on and off the past year, but recently got an apartment and is now seeking employment. She has some challenges, but voluntarily is working with services for support.

4. Mother in her 30s recently diagnosed with epilepsy, which required hospitalization. Mom is now unable to work until her seizures are under control.

5. Elementary-age child with special needs recently placed in a guardianship is happy as she now has a sense of permanency in her life. Seeking basic needs items.

6. Woman has taken in her young family member diagnosed with autism. She relocated to the area just to be able to care for this child. She works to dedicate her time to gain knowledge on how to best support the child and continually adjusts her work schedule to try to meet his needs.

7. Man in his late 40s doesn’t have any family supports or social connections. He struggles to maintain friendships and lives off a very limited income. He uses his income to meet basic needs of housing and food.

8. Single mom working full time struggles with her own mental health as she cares for her child with health issues as well. Staff is nominating this family to bring some cheer into their lives.

9. Two children with significant needs require around-the-clock care. Parent in the home provides all the care for children as well as balancing a full-time job that provides low income to the family. Parent does a great job staying supportive and positive for her children, but assistance this holiday season would ease some stress on this mother of three.

10. Family with three children is struggling, as mom recently was laid off and dad will be laid off from seasonal work around the holidays. Children have health concerns that also put stress on the family.

11. Mom recently gained employment and is picking up extra hours as family is behind on bills. Household has child with special needs and help this holiday would be much appreciated by this family.

12. Grandmother raising two grandchildren while working full time and experiencing transportation barriers seeks a little holiday help for the grandkids.

13. Single elderly man has very low income and no family or close friends to spend the holidays with. Wish list includes basic-needs items.

14. Family of five struggling to make ends meet. Father works full time, and mom works part time due to the high cost of child care. The family makes too much money for assistance, but not enough to be financially stable. Child in the home has special needs requiring care.

15. Single mom was working full time until being put on bed-rest for pregnancy which has caused financial stress. Mom will not be able to return to work until just before the holidays, making this holiday season very challenging for her and the children.

16. Grandparents raising their grandson. Grandpa works full time, grandma works part-time. They are struggling financially with the added expenses of the grandchild.