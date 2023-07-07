Barry McKnight is the Access and Engagement Manager for the La Crosse Public Library and a former member of the Archives department. He earned an M.L.S. (Humanities) from the University of Minnesota-Minneapolis and Master of Library and Information Studies from the iSchool at UW-Madison. He is a former college History Instructor as well as a former Private Investigator, two professions that gave him an appreciation for the darker parts of human nature and history. He has a love for theatre and has been involved in a number of productions locally over the last six years, including appearing on stage for productions of Dark La Crosse.