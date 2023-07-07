Barry McKnight is the Access and Engagement Manager for the La Crosse Public Library and a former member of the Archives department. He earned an M.L.S. (Humanities) from the University of Minnesota-Minneapolis and Master of Library and Information Studies from the iSchool at UW-Madison. He is a former college History Instructor as well as a former Private Investigator, two professions that gave him an appreciation for the darker parts of human nature and history. He has a love for theatre and has been involved in a number of productions locally over the last six years, including appearing on stage for productions of Dark La Crosse.
Related to this story
Most Popular
Police have identified the driver accused of triggering a traffic pileup June 28 south of downtown La Crosse and arrested him for driving whil…
A 20-year-old La Crosse man was arrested for child pornography six days before police responded to the same address where a young child had be…
After operating from their mobile coffee trailer since the business began last September, Raymond and Kelsey Anderson opened their new Affogat…
The vessel that keeps commerce moving on the Mississippi River docked Saturday for Riverfest.
Police investigating 'suspicious' death after body found in parking lot of Jackson County gentlemen's club
BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what it calls a suspicious death after an unresponsive male was found…