Battle over ownership: Harry J. Olson Senior Center facing possible eviction for possible city homeless shelter

In a news release last week, Mayor Mitch Reynolds named the Harry J. Olson Senior Center as a building that could be used for emergency winter shelter for those experiencing homelessness.

This announcement was the latest in an ongoing battle over the ownership over the city-owned building at 1607 North St. that has been ensuing since the beginning of 2021.

For over 50 years, the senior members of the center have been creating a community in the building. The city leased the building to Harry J. Olson Senior Center Inc., and as a part of that agreement the center paid $300 per year for rent.

In 2016, the Common Council passed a resolution that said the city would approve one last lease for the group until 2020. At the end of the lease, the resolution stated, the organization would be able to purchase the building for $1.

Even though the Harry J. Olson group notified the city that they wanted to purchase the building, the purchase agreement has not been completed due to disputes over conditions in the contract.

Now, threats of eviction, legal battles and emergency orders are just some of the ways the fight over ownership is playing out.

What happened to purchase agreement?

Center staff say they have been trying since November 2020 when they notified the city that they wanted to purchase the building.

A year later, the city provided the organization with an offer to purchase. The offer was still priced at the original $1 but came with some restrictions and covenants.

Reynolds said the reason it took a year for the offer to be presented was because it takes time to put a purchase agreement together and COVID-19 slowed work down.

The center primarily disagreed with one restriction that stipulated “any future sale, transfer of any kind, mortgage, option agreement, management agreement, lien, encumbrance or lease for a period of 12 months or more, (including all renewals and options contained within the agreement) must be approved in advance, in writing, by the City Council of the City of La Crosse.”

Terry Collins, attorney for the Harry J. Olson group, said this covenant is an “unwieldy” exercise of government and that the city has “no right” to add restrictions and covenants after the initial resolution only stated that the building was to be sold for $1.

“If one looks at (the covenants) as a whole, it basically keeps (the city) in control of the use of the building,” Collins said.

Reynolds said that this covenant, and a related one that states if the group sells the building within 15 years of purchase the city will receive 75% of the net proceeds, are protecting taxpayers.

“We want to make sure that if this organization purchases a building for $1 and turns around and decides to make the money on it and sell it, that city taxpayers can reclaim some of the funds that have been invested in that building over the past several decades,” Reynolds said.

Council member Andrea Richmond, who represents District 1 where the senior center is located, said that the initial 2016 resolution made no note of adding covenants.

“The board had agreed to sell for $1, there were no other covenants added to that, no other changes in that motion. It strictly says they were going to sell it for $1,” said Richmond. “Then (the city) hired an outside attorney to push for those extra covenants onto the documents.”

The Harry J. Olson group, a non-profit, has no plans to sell the building or change its use, said executive director Erin Goggin.

“It was just ridiculous,” Goggin said. “To control us when we (would be) paying for everything. If you bought a house, you wouldn’t let the person that sold it to you control it after you bought it.”

Collins began to negotiate with the city on behalf of the Harry J. Olson group for less restrictive covenants. The Board of Public Works gave the two parties until May 31, 2022, to negotiate the contract before they would evict the senior group.

Collins said that he was never allowed to meet with Reynolds or the city attorney, the two people who can dictate the contract. Reynolds said he has received no contact from the Harry J. Olson group or anyone representing them.

By the start of June, the center was given a letter from the city threatening to evict the group.

Reynolds maintains that the group has been using the building illegally for almost two years now because they do not have a valid lease and have not paid rent since 2020.

However, the group said they attempted to pay the city rent on three occasions in 2021 — but the city refused.

No purchase agreement has been signed by the Harry J. Olson group, nor has the city issued a legal eviction notice.

Collins said if the city serves a legal eviction notice, the group will cooperate and they can go before a judge who can decide who has the right to ownership over the building.

He maintains that the 2016 city council resolution gives the Olson group the right to purchase the property.

Senior center or homeless shelter?

The most recent action in this strife was Reynolds’ declaration that the Harry J. Olson Center building is second on a list of city-owned properties to be used for emergency winter shelter for people experiencing homelessness.

City-owned buildings will only be used for this if Reynolds issues an emergency order, which would need to have a hearing before the city council.

If that happens, the Harry J. Olson group will be there to testify during public comment, Collins said.

“One cynical way that this could be looked at is that this emergency order is a way for them to get control of the property back without any court interpretation of this rule,” Collins said.

Richmond said that she has been getting calls from seniors and community members who are concerned about this situation.

“I’m more disappointed that this is coming before us because of trying to find a place for the homeless,” Richmond said. “This is part of our community as a senior center and it needs to remain as a senior center.”

In January, Richmond plans to sponsor a resolution that will stipulate the property can be purchased by the Harry J. Olson Senior Center for $1 under the conditions that it will remain a senior center and if it cannot, then the city will have the option to purchase it back for $1.

Reynolds said last week that many of the group’s members do not live in La Crosse.

“This is essentially this is a private club with a private membership list of individuals, who are taking advantage of a city taxpayer funded building,” Reynolds said.

Harry J. Olson Senior Center charges a $50 per year membership to help fund its meals, activities, furnishings and maintenance.