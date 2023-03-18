If not for a cheek swab performed some 4,300 miles away, Carl Shedivy might not be alive today.

In 2014, the La Crosse man was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia, the deadliest form of bone marrow cancer. Its five-year survival rate is around 27% for adults. Unlike tumorous cancers, it is not a staged disease, with age and subtype factors in prognosis.

Carl was being treated for polycythaemia vera, a blood disorder where red blood cell counts become too high, when he began experiencing abnormal fatigue and headaches. A bone marrow biopsy was performed, "and that's when they first said the word 'leukemia,'" Carl said.

Carl had a second biopsy at Mayo Clinic in Rochester which confirmed his diagnosis.

"When you hear the word 'cancer,' you kind of go numb," Carl said.

In late summer 2014, Carl moved in with his brother and sister-in-law, a nurse at Mayo Rochester, and began chemotherapy, a grueling process that left him worn out and sickly. But after the second round, Mayo hematologist Dr. Aref Al-Kali determined that, due to his polycythaemia vera, a bone marrow transplant would offer the best chance of survival — a frightening prospect.

"Carl asked, 'What if I do nothing?'" recalled his wife, Denise. "And the doctor said, 'Well, you'll be dead in two weeks.' That shook us to our core."

Starting the journey

Learning Carl had leukemia was devastating, and while the family took time to grieve his diagnosis, they knew wallowing would only make the process more difficult.

"We said, 'Let's have a pity party,' because it's such an overwhelming feeling and we really didn't know if he would survive," said Denise. "And then the day he started chemo, he said, 'All right, pity party's over. Now we're in for a fight.'"

While the couple relocated to Rochester, they insisted their children, Dan and Elise, continue with their own lives. When Elise told her parents she planned to drop out of UW-Eau Claire to support her dad in person, Denise told her, "No, Dad is working hard to be around for the future, and you need to do it too."

Once it was determined he needed a transplant, Carl's chemotherapy was no longer serving as a potential cure but rather preparing his body for the procedure, and a donor match needed to be identified quickly.

"The doctor asked how many siblings I have, and I said nine," Carl said. "And he goes, 'How many blood siblings?' and I said 'The answer is still the same.' And he got this smile on his face, because in his mind he was pretty sure one of them would be a match and we'd be good to go.

"Well, we tested them all and we got down to the final one, my youngest sister. And she wasn't a match either."

The family contacted Be The Match, operated by the nonprofit National Marrow Donor Program, which connects patients with blood cancers including leukemia and lymphoma with donor matches in order to facilitate marrow or umbilical cord blood transplant. Domestic donor registries were searched first, and with no prospects the hunt for a match went international.

As they waited, Denise began volunteering with Be the Match in Rochester. She organized a drive in La Crosse, sharing Carl's story and trying to focus her mind on helping others — and perhaps even her husband — find a lifesaving donor.

"It was a scary time," said Denise, with Carl drained emotionally and physically as he worked through four rounds of chemotherapy that were "at that time considered the strongest chemo a person could live through."

Blessedly, a few months after their donor search began, a match was found in a small town in Germany. The Shedivys were only told he was a middle-aged man, with Be the Match protocol allowing the opportunity to connect two years post-transplant.

The donation began its nine-hour flight to the United States, and each time the phone rang with an update on its location, hope drew closer.

"They'd say, 'The cells have landed in the Twin Cities' and we'd all cry,'" said Denise. "And then they'd call and say, 'The cells have landed in Rochester' and then 'The cells are on their way to the lab.'"

In November 2014, Carl underwent the transplant, a surprisingly quick procedure at less than an hour. But it was only the beginning of his road to recovery, with up to a 50% chance the transplant would fail to be a cure and a high chance of him experiencing any of a number of adverse effects.

"They give you a list of about 20 things that could go wrong, and I think I got all of them," said Carl.

So weak he needed to be pushed in a wheelchair for a time, Carl developed bad gout and was diagnosed with graft vs. host disease, where the donor's T cells see the patient's healthy cells as foreign and begin to attack them. The condition especially impacted his eyes.

Adding to his stress, he was unable to have visitors due to his weakened immune system.

Carl pushed through to the 100-day mark, a turning point after which risk of complications and infections lessen. But with his heart damaged by the chemotherapy, by 2018 Carl required triple bypass surgery.

Today, Carl continues to have problems with his eyes and other lasting health effects, but he is down from taking 46 pills a day to 10. There are, of course, times when he wishes his health was better — but he remembers when, eight years ago, he was mowing his lawn and thinking it might be the last time he ever did that. Whenever Carl is out golfing or boating on the Mississippi, he says to himself, "I'm just very grateful."

Meeting his match

When the cells arrived at the hospital that day in fall 2014, Carl was overcome with gratitude, but he couldn't express his thanks to the person responsible for saving his life.

When the two-year confidentiality period ended, Be the Match gave Carl the option to contact the donor if the individual was also willing. After several months of no word, the Shedivys were "ready to give up," said Denise. "But then we got the message."

The donor was named Peter and was living in Bertsdorf. With a language barrier, the Shedivys called on Carl's sister, Jenny, a resident of France who spoke German, to translate on both ends. Jenny accompanied them on a visit to Bertsdorf so they could thank Peter in person.

Peter told them a member of his soccer team had been diagnosed with leukemia, so the whole group signed up for Be the Match in support. It was just a few weeks later when Peter was contacted about donating, and a limo picked him up and took him to Dresden for the marrow collection, then delivered him back home.

"It was so great to see him face-to-face and thank him for the gift of life," said Carl. Walking around the small municipality, the couple "told everyone that Peter was a hero."

The visit wasn't the last of the Shedivys' contact with his lifesaver. The three continue to keep in touch with Jenny's help.

Paying it forward

Over the years, Carl and Denise encouraged others to sign up for Be the Match, speaking at events and trainings. Then, in 2022, Carl met Jack Haase, a former courier for the organization, when he spoke at a Rotary Club event.

"That kind of reinvigorated me," Carl said of learning about couriers, who are responsible for transporting a cooler of cells to their destination. "I thought, 'Maybe I'm feeling well enough I could do some of these trips.'"

In December 2022, Carl was accepted into the training program. In February 2023 he made his first trip, picking up cells in Illinois, accompanying them on a flight to Texas, and dropping them off at a cancer center.

"There is something about when they hand you those cells and you're responsible to get them to that person or child that's waiting, and you don't want to screw it up," Carl said. "And along the way you're phoning the transplant center that you're on your way and then that you're here."

Elise told Carl he had come "full circle," he recalled, and Dan noted, "You know, there is a family on the other side of the country right now sitting in some hospital room, and you delivered them the gift of life."

You might be the match

For the first time in nine years, Be the Match is hosting swab events in La Crosse, running March 22-23 at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse, UW-La Crosse and Western Technical College. Individuals age 18 to 40 are invited to come for a quick, painless cheek swab.

"This is such an amazing opportunity for us to help Be the Match grow their registry and help our patients in the future," said Jennifer Livingston, community engagement coordinator for Mayo. "Even one person could be the answer to the prayer for someone else."

Individuals will be listed on the registry until age 61, unless they ask to be removed earlier. Donors under 40 are preferred, as cells from younger persons increase odds of long term survival for transplant recipients. Donors in the 18-35 age range are requested by doctors 75% of the time, according to Be the Match.

"Older people aren't medically as strong in terms of the stem cells that would be valuable to someone in need," Haase explained.

While some 12,000 patients turn to Be the Match each year, around half will not find a match, and young, healthy donors of a range of races and ethnicities are especially needed to help diversify the registry.

"There is great difficulty in finding people that match the recipient," says Haase. "Mathematically, we need many many more people. The more we have in the registry the greater the chance a lifesaving match can be determined."

Ninety percent of the time, the actual donation process is done through a peripheral blood stem cell extraction, prior to which the donor is given injections of a medication which increases the number of blood-forming cells. During donation, blood flows through a needle on one arm and runs through a machine that separates these cells. The remaining blood is returned to the other arm. Recovery is generally seven days.

The remaining 10% of donors undergo marrow donation, a surgical procedure done under anesthesia. The average recovery length is three weeks.

Those unable to attend a swab event can join the registry online at https://bethematch.org/ and have a kit mailed to their home.

Individuals who are identified as potential matches may be called for further testing, but even if matched there is no obligation to move forward with donation.

"There's no downside to doing it," says Haase. "And you may be the person to save a life."

If you go WHO: Individuals age 18 to 40 are invited to be swabbed for the donor registry WHAT: Be the Match event WHEN AND WHERE: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, Mayo Clinic Health System Lang Conference Room

3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, Western Tech Wellness Center

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, March 23, UW-L Student Union DETAILS: To register, text MayoCE to 61474 or call 651-502-0302. Walk-ins are welcome.