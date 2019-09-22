The La Crosse County Prevention Network has a goal of lowering the number of adolescents consuming alcohol in a given month from 19 to 17 percent by September 2020, and the organization is launching a new campaign to help meet that two percent target.
The “Be the One, Start the Conversation” initiative is a “community call to action” to prevent underage drinking, with a special focus on adult education, interaction and intervention when it comes to talking with area youth about the risks of alcohol abuse.
Components of the campaign include visuals, from Public Service Announcements featuring area teens to yard signs; web-based conversation starter tips and health and safety facts; and 45-minute presentations and trainings offered by the Prevention Network.
“Youth have questions about alcohol and the harms of alcohol use,” says Judi Zabel of the La Crosse County Health Department. “Are we prepared to answer their questions? The Be The One campaign provides expert advice and training to adults, parents and community members to engage youth in a factual conversation on alcohol.”
The campaign was formulated in response to studies finding a fourth of high school age students have consumed alcohol in the past month, as have one in 20 middle schoolers. Individuals who drink before the age of 15 are four times as likely to become alcoholics, and teens who consume alcoholic beverages have an increased likelihood of depression, suicidal thoughts, relationship conflicts and school struggles.
Nearly 60 percent of individuals have had alcohol by age 18, and about 5,000 individuals under 21 die annually from alcohol-related injuries. One third of all teen traffic deaths are related to alcohol.
Be the One encourages parents, teachers, coaches, family members, neighbors and healthcare providers to speak up and be part of the solution, acting as positive role models, listening without rush to judgment and addressing questions and concerns with age-appropriate and fact-based responses.
In general, the campaign suggests focusing on the positives of a healthy lifestyle rather than using “scare tactics,” and empowering teens to make good decisions despite peer pressure. The initiative has talking points for youth as young as preschool, with elementary school years “a crucial time in which you can influence a young person’s decisions about alcohol use. ... Openly discuss facts about alcohol: the long- and short-term effects and consequences, its physical effects, and why it’s especially dangerous for growing bodies.“
Be the One guidelines suggests making middle and high schoolers feel respected to increase their willingness to be open and honest, and offering guidance rather than threats. The initiative advises voicing concerns about drinking to adults 18 to 25 — the brain is still developing until age 25 — while still respecting boundaries. College students may respond to reminders that excessive drinking can inhibit their ability to excel at sports, school or work.
For more information on Be the One, visit http://www.lacrossecpn.org/be-the-one-start-the-conversation.html. To attend a presentation and training, contact Judi Zabel at 608-785-9855 or jzabel@lacrossecounty.org.
