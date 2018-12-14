It’s that time of the year when ham is flying out of the stores.
My family used to raise butcher pigs. The price is so far in the toilet it’s no longer feasible for the small farmer to keep doing so. I doubt the average Joe is aware how much the farmer gets paid per pound. Last time I checked it was about 40 cents a pound. When I’m in the store and I see a third of a ham for $30 it makes me sick.
The pork farmer isn’t alone: The price of beef and milk aren’t where they should be either. How can people who work so hard every day continue to make ends meet? Regardless, you don’t hear of farmers picketing for higher wages. I ask you to think about this the next time you buy meat and milk.
2 Timothy 2:6 "The hardworking farmer should be the first to receive a share of the crops."
Becky Miller. La Crescent
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.