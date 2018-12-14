Try 1 month for 99¢

It’s that time of the year when ham is flying out of the stores.

My family used to raise butcher pigs. The price is so far in the toilet it’s no longer feasible for the small farmer to keep doing so. I doubt the average Joe is aware how much the farmer gets paid per pound. Last time I checked it was about 40 cents a pound. When I’m in the store and I see a third of a ham for $30 it makes me sick.

The pork farmer isn’t alone: The price of beef and milk aren’t where they should be either. How can people who work so hard every day continue to make ends meet? Regardless, you don’t hear of farmers picketing for higher wages. I ask you to think about this the next time you buy meat and milk.

2 Timothy 2:6 "The hardworking farmer should be the first to receive a share of the crops."

Becky Miller. La Crescent

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe for 99¢

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.