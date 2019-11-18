Beer By Bike Brigade Launches League of the Ridiculous

Sunday marked the launch of the League of the Ridiculous, a Beer By Bike Brigade production. League organizers describe the La Crosse-based organization as a social impact collective made up of local citizens.
Before each quarterly meeting, members have the opportunity to nominate people, organizations or causes that are important to them. From this list, three names are randomly selected and invited to present at the hour-long meeting.
Each member brings a $100 donation to the meeting, and after the short presentations, members vote for their favorite. The individual, group or cause that receives the most votes receives all of the donations.
League organizers say the power of the collective group allows for donation amounts that will make an important and lasting impact for the recipient.
This quarter, Catholic Charities warming shelter received the League’s majority vote, along with $11,800.
For more information about how to join this philanthropic group, email leagueoftheridiculous@gmail.com.
