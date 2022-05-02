Beer memorabilia on display in Onalaska May 7

Roger Stanford has been around beer memorabilia all his life.

"My parents owned taverns, and I've always been around the stuff," Stanford said.

Stanford will be among nearly 140 people showing off their collectibles during the annual Beer & Brewery Collectibles Show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 7, at the Omni Center in Onalaska. Admission is $3.

Visitors will see a show filled with signs, trays, bottles and cans representing decades of the region's beer brewing heritage.

Stanford first began collecting beer cans when he was 12 and later expanded his interest to other memorabilia. He said nearly all of the older classic signs were hand-painted and represent genuine works of art.

"The stuff was quality," he said. "It was made well. It was all glass. It was all porcelain. It was all steel. That stuff was hand-painted back then."

Stanford taught marketing and advertising prior to becoming president of Western Technical College in 2015 and appreciates how the artwork was central to how breweries and taverns marketed themselves.

"Those neon signs are what drew people off the road," he said.

Stanford said his favorite piece of memorabilia is a Leinenkugels sign shaped like a bottle cap from the 1940s.

Like most collectors, Stanford has to make choices in what he keeps and what he sells.

"Eventually, you realize your bedroom and living room can only hold so much," he said. "Then you say, 'I only want the ones from Wisconsin.'"

Stanford said the memorabilia speaks to the history of the upper Midwest.

"Wisconsin has some of the biggest names — Old Style, Miller, Pabst. It was a national player, and from Minnesota you had Hamm's and Grain Belt," he said.

He said microbreweries are bringing back a much older tradition when most communities had their local breweries. He said microbrews are incorporating "phenomenal" artwork on their bottles and cans.

The collectibles show has grown considerably during its 30-plus years, which necessitated its recent move to the Omni Center. The number of vendors has nearly doubled since 2016, when it was held at the Moose Club in La Crosse.

Stanford said microbrews have broadened the audience for beer memorabilia.

"Every small town in Wisconsin had a brewery until prohibition," Stanford said. "We're seeing that again. People are collecting stuff from the microbrews, and that will get them into the older stuff."

