Beer show highlights La Crosse's brewing history

Beer is a centerpiece of La Crosse's history, and much of that heritage has been collected and organized by Tom Schilling.
"I have a collection of mostly local stuff — Peerless Brewery and Heileman," Schilling said. "We used to have four or five breweries (in La Crosse). It's a long history of producing beer."
Parts of Schilling's collection will be on display Saturday during the annual Old Style Chapter Beer & Brewery Collectibles Show at the Omni Center in Onalaska. Schilling will be among 125 collectors from across the region who will display and sell beer memorabilia, including beer signs, lights, cans, bottles, labels, tokens, matchbooks, tap handles, trays, calendars, glasses, openers and postcards.
The show runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and admission is $3. Collectors can also bring brewery-related items for a free appraisal, and serious collectors can pay $10 for an early-bird admission that starts at 8 a.m.
Schilling has been collecting brewery-related memorabilia for 25 years. He's old enough to remember tasting Peerless Beer (which he said was "quite good") and when G. Heileman Brewing Company was an industry powerhouse. Heileman was founded in 1858 and rose to the nation's fourth-largest brewer in 1983 before a leveraged buyout led to the company's demise in 1996.
"When I got out of college and came back to La Crosse, I was on a bowling team, and we drank Old Style and Special Export," Schilling recalled. "Special Export was a little stronger."
Schilling got his start in beer collectibles 25 years ago after his family moved into a new house that had sufficient display space. The collection began with neon signs. He said obtaining a sign was often was as simple as getting to know local tavern owners and asking for them for an old sign that was about to be thrown away.
"Eventually I ended up with 53 neon signs," he said.
Schilling acquired other collectibles, including mugs that Heileman issued to employees and stockholders annually starting in 1979. He has mugs from every year until the company closed.
The collectibles show has grown considerably during its 30-plus years, which necessitated its recent move to the Omni Center. The number of vendors has nearly doubled since 2016, when it was held at the Moose Club in La Crosse.
"We started small, but now we have over 120 tables," Schilling said. "We've expanded into quite a show."
While Schilling's collection concentrates on local breweries, he enjoys checking out what other collectors bring to the show. He mentioned Budweiser, Blatz and Schlitz as brands popular with collectors.
"We're there all day, and we wander around to see what everybody else has," Schilling said. "It's a long day, but it's a fun day. You'll never know what you're going to find."