Beer show highlights La Crosse's brewing history

Schilling got his start in beer collectibles 25 years ago after his family moved into a new house that had sufficient display space. The collection began with neon signs. He said obtaining a sign was often was as simple as getting to know local tavern owners and asking for them for an old sign that was about to be thrown away.

"Eventually I ended up with 53 neon signs," he said.

Schilling acquired other collectibles, including mugs that Heileman issued to employees and stockholders annually starting in 1979. He has mugs from every year until the company closed.

The collectibles show has grown considerably during its 30-plus years, which necessitated its recent move to the Omni Center. The number of vendors has nearly doubled since 2016, when it was held at the Moose Club in La Crosse.

"We started small, but now we have over 120 tables," Schilling said. "We've expanded into quite a show."

While Schilling's collection concentrates on local breweries, he enjoys checking out what other collectors bring to the show. He mentioned Budweiser, Blatz and Schlitz as brands popular with collectors.