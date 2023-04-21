It’s not Oktoberfest, but there will be plenty of opportunities for fun Saturday at the Oktoberfest Grounds in La Crosse for the 19th iteration of the Between The Bluffs Beer, Wine & Cheese Fest.

The festival was created in 2002 to celebrate great beer, and this year’s event will include 95 vendors of local, regional and Midwest beer, wines, meats and cheeses, according to a press release.

Live music will also be featured, with Jay R Brink opening and Blue Collar 40 performing as the headliner.

VIP tickets are sold out, but general admission tickets can be bought online at explorelacrosse.com/btbtickets. General admission tickets are $60 and give the holder access to the festival from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Designated driver tickets are also available online for $20. They give the holder access from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and include free water, soda, entertainment and food but do not include beverage sampling.

Prices increase by $5 on Saturday if tickets are still available, according to the release.