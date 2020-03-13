Behavior health specialists: Focus on what you can control when it comes to coronavirus

As more and more events are canceled due to the COVID-19, behavioral health specialists at Gundersen Health System suggest focusing on things in an individual’s control, according to counselor Michael Sersch.

So far, Gundersen hasn’t seen an abundance of people overreacting, he said.

“People want to talk about it, but on the behavioral health side, we haven’t seen a lot of people panicking,” Sersch said.

Mostly they are taking appropriate actions and being very aware of how much they touch their face and wash their hands, he said.

Sersch recommended people who are worried to focus on what they can do to stop the spread of the virus.

“What’s in my control? I can wash my hands, I can make some wise decisions on social distancing,” Sersch said.

He joined the chorus of health professionals recommending people wash their hands frequently, maintain at least three feet of distance between someone coughing and sneezing, avoid touching your face and practice good respiratory hygiene.

Sersch also had some recommendations for parents, especially as they wonder what to tell their kids as schools close across the country.