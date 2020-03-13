Behavior health specialists: Focus on what you can control when it comes to coronavirus

As more and more events are canceled due to the COVID-19, behavioral health specialists at Gundersen Health System suggest focusing on things in an individual’s control, according to counselor Michael Sersch.
So far, Gundersen hasn’t seen an abundance of people overreacting, he said.
“People want to talk about it, but on the behavioral health side, we haven’t seen a lot of people panicking,” Sersch said.
Mostly they are taking appropriate actions and being very aware of how much they touch their face and wash their hands, he said.
Sersch recommended people who are worried to focus on what they can do to stop the spread of the virus.
“What’s in my control? I can wash my hands, I can make some wise decisions on social distancing,” Sersch said.
He joined the chorus of health professionals recommending people wash their hands frequently, maintain at least three feet of distance between someone coughing and sneezing, avoid touching your face and practice good respiratory hygiene.
Sersch also had some recommendations for parents, especially as they wonder what to tell their kids as schools close across the country.
“I would tell parents: Kids understand being sick. They’ve all been sick before. This is something that people are worried about, but kids -- unless there is some other health issue -- kids are really one of our lower risk categories,” he said.
However, they can be carriers, so he suggested parents make sure to work with their kids on hygiene, especially making sure they wash their hands as thoroughly as possible.
Just be honest, Sersch said. Adults don’t always have the answers right away, but they’re trying to find them.
“My kids get that, they understand that, and it makes it that much easier when they have to say ‘I don’t really know what I’m doing, but I’m trying my best,” Sersch said.
If you are feeling sick, call Gundersen before coming in, he said.
Mildly ill patients are encouraged to stay home and contact their health-care provider by phone for guidance about clinical management. Patients who have severe symptoms, such as difficulty breathing, should seek care immediately.
Older patients and individuals who have underlying medical conditions or are immunocompromised should contact their physician early in the course of even a mild illness.
Patients can call the Gundersen Flu Line at 608-775-0364 or the Telephone Nurse Advisors at 608-775-4454 or 1-800-858-1050.
