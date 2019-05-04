With shiny brown eyes, a glossy tan coat and a sleek physique, Belgian Malinois Tasja is a canine beauty with an elite pedigree. She is also a crime- fighting force in the La Crosse community.
With her striking visage, mental sharpness and impeccable physicality, Tasja was the perfect choice for the Vohne Liche Kennels and Kinetic Performance Dog Food K-9 of the Year, winning a year supply of kibble and bragging rights for both the diligent dog and partner Joshua Czys, investigator for the town of Campbell Police Department.
Their photo submission will also be featured in Kinetic and Vohne Liche media and marketing materials for the duration of the year.
“We got another group of amazing entries this year,” said Dave Dourson, co-owner of Kinetic Performance Dog Food. “Teams like Investigator Czys and Tasja are great examples of why Vohne Liche is known as one of the best in the business when it comes to working police and military K-9 dogs and training.”
“We were excited. It’s cool,” Czys said of winning the nationwide contest.
Czys and Tasja graduated from Vohne Liche, an Indiana based K-9 training facility for police and military service dogs, in 2013.
She was sworn in at the Campbell Police Department in 2016 after community members raised the funds to purchase Tasja, previously owned by the Adams County Sheriff’s Department, for the local force. The 7-year-old dog was trained in handler protection, finding drugs and evidence and locating missing people at Von Liche, founded in 1993 by U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sergeant Kenneth Licklider and staffed by 24 trainers of military or law enforcement backgrounds.
“Investigator Czys and Tasja are a veteran K-9 team with years of great service together,” said Vohne Liche owner Ken Licklider. “It’s great to see these guys looking fit and still serving strong years after we first introduced them here at our kennel.”
Canine graduates have gone on to serve at more than 5,000 agencies including the Pentagon, National Security Agency and U.S. State Department, U.S. Army and more than 500 other U.S. government, police, military and civilian agencies. In addition to assisting in narcotics and patrol, Tasja also works with the SWAT unit.
With the Campbell Police Department funded through donations, Czys says the free dog food prize will save the department about $1,000. The hardworking dog, however, is priceless.
“She’s trustworthy,” Czys said of his canine partner. “She’s fearless and reliable.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.