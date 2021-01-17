Bells break the quiet in New Glarus as the village waits for a return to normalacy

New Glarus brims with history. According to the New Glarus Historical Society, the village was founded in 1845 by appeals judge Niklaus Dürst and blacksmith Fridolin Streiff, who were sent by the Emigration Society of Canton Glarus, Switzerland, to search for land in Illinois, Missouri, Iowa and Wisconsin. They settled on purchasing 1,200 acres in Green County and a month later 131 of the 193 colonists who left Glarus in April of that year arrive in August at what was deemed “New” Glarus.

A log school house that doubled as a church was built in 1849 and the first general store and post office in 1851. The Swiss church purchased for $112 its first bell in 1852 and in 1858 built a new church. The current church was constructed for $15,000 in 1900.

The village is home to several historical buildings such as the Wisconsin House, built in 1860 as a store; the Blumer house, constructed in 1858 for Dr. Joseph Blumer; and Puempel’s Tavern building constructed in 1890. The railroad depot, that served the village from 1887 to 1972, is now home to the Chamber of Commerce where Bekah Stauffacher has been the executive director for the past two years.

“I’ve had one normal year,” Stauffacher said of her time that was jarred in 2020 by the pandemic.