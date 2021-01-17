Bells break the quiet in New Glarus as the village waits for a return to normalacy

NEW GLARUS — The bells of the Swiss United Church of Christ toll on the hour.
In a normal year, the melodies can bring pause for the visitors who flock here to browse the cheese, gift and other specialty shops, grab a hunk of pear bread at New Glarus Bakery or sip a Moon Man at the village’s namesake brewery on the hill along Highway 69.
Only there are no busloads of tourists or crowded stores, restaurants and taverns. New Glarus Brewing Co. is still making barrels of beer but its tours, tasting room and beer garden have been closed to the public since last spring. Festivals in the village below dedicated to music, Wilhelm Tell, Oktoberfest and the orphaned Swiss girl, Heidi, were all scrubbed in 2020. It’s unclear if they will return this year but there is hope that at some point in 2021 there will be redemption, recovery and return to the profitable status quo.
Like other small businesses throughout the country, time is also running out in this Green County village of about 2,100 people.
“That summer money was gone,” said Steve Longo, owner of Tofflers Pub & Grill, one of the oldest eating and drinking establishments in the community. “You make money five months out of the year and tread water the other seven.”
Longo was one of the early adopters to install plastic shields to provide a barrier between his bartenders and those that sit at the bar. Tofflers (Swiss slang for bikers) has fewer tables inside to create social distancing and created an outdoor patio.
The federal Paycheck Protection Program helped buoy his business and he’s depending another. Longo has had Friday nights where he’s had 100 takeout orders of fish and larger businesses in the village have stepped up to buy gift cards in bulk for their employees to provide businesses throughout the community with infusions of much needed cash. But overall, Longo’s business is still down more than 40%.
“Best case scenario is that I’m back to where I was 15 years ago,” Longo said. “If we go through a summer the way it was last summer I don’t know what’s going to happen.”
Longo’s business is located in a building constructed in 1880 that is now part of the 2nd Street Commercial Historic District designated last month by the Wisconsin Historical Society. But unlike most buildings in the community that have had their facades covered with Swiss inspired décor, the Historical Society has recognized the authenticity and original architecture in the one-block district that has remained true to the past. The Swiss facades began showing up in the 1960s as a way to draw visitors to the community and new buildings in the village are now required to have Swiss-styled designs.
“Because buildings retain design characteristics from the late 19th-century to the early 20th-century, the district is visually distinctive within the broader downtown area,” the WHS wrote in its assessment. “The buildings in the district remain in commercial use as a part of the vibrant historic core of New Glarus’ downtown.”
New Glarus brims with history. According to the New Glarus Historical Society, the village was founded in 1845 by appeals judge Niklaus Dürst and blacksmith Fridolin Streiff, who were sent by the Emigration Society of Canton Glarus, Switzerland, to search for land in Illinois, Missouri, Iowa and Wisconsin. They settled on purchasing 1,200 acres in Green County and a month later 131 of the 193 colonists who left Glarus in April of that year arrive in August at what was deemed “New” Glarus.
A log school house that doubled as a church was built in 1849 and the first general store and post office in 1851. The Swiss church purchased for $112 its first bell in 1852 and in 1858 built a new church. The current church was constructed for $15,000 in 1900.
The village is home to several historical buildings such as the Wisconsin House, built in 1860 as a store; the Blumer house, constructed in 1858 for Dr. Joseph Blumer; and Puempel’s Tavern building constructed in 1890. The railroad depot, that served the village from 1887 to 1972, is now home to the Chamber of Commerce where Bekah Stauffacher has been the executive director for the past two years.
“I’ve had one normal year,” Stauffacher said of her time that was jarred in 2020 by the pandemic.
Room tax collections were off in 2020 off by 60% when compared to 2019. Events have been limited to a few car parades and Adventsfenster, an event described as a real life Advent calendar where businesses in the community reveal their window decorations a day at a time. The newly defined historic district offers up another opportunity to promote the village but Stauffacher knows that for the masses to return it will take more than a historic designation.
“Tourism is a big deal here,” Stauffacher said. “It’s been a giant blow to our economy. Just having the brewery closed is a pretty massive deal.”
One of those buildings in the new historic district is occupied by Art & Soul Gallery, a tattoo shop owned by Beth Speer. When we popped in on Thursday afternoon she was inking a phoenix on to the right forearm of Dan Marten of Milton. Speer, who lives in Durand, Illinois, and whose husband is a police officer in Rockford, purchased the business in 2017 and wasn’t deterred by its location in a small community. Her customers can from Illinois and throughout southern Wisconsin.
“It’s just a really amazing community that really supports the arts. So it made sense,” Speer said as she continued her work on Marten. “People love coming here.”
Speer has also been challenged by the pandemic and was forced to close her business for three months before reopening in June with restrictions. She no longer accepts walk-ins and has done a way with special events, like on Valentine’s Day when she would have a line out the door. All of the customers who come into the shop that has seven artists now need an appointment. She’s well aware of the importance of the vaccine that could help bring tourism back to the village.
“If we don’t get tourism back there’s going to be a lot of businesses that fail,” Speer said. “There’s a lot of businesses that are closed and won’t reopen until after winter but if (tourism) can’t come back I don’t know what they’re going to do.”
Across the street, the Cow & Quince, a restaurant that served up food from local farms has closed but the House Cafe & Bakery is scheduled to open in the space in the coming weeks.
On the opposite side of 2nd Street, the Ott Haus Pub & Grill’s menu can vary each night from ribs, to tacos to pan-seared walleye. A mural done on a white background with a black felt marker remains a work in progress by one of the bar’s customers but the work has slowed since last spring. Amber Tierman, who co-owns the Ott Haus with Becky Pytak, said her business has tried to adjust by offering more food to go and they’ve created a patio on the back side of the building that has been a tavern since 1935. Business is down around 50%.
“We’re pretty fortunate that we have a really good group of locals that are very loyal,” Tierman said. “People try to support each other here.”
