I didn’t sleep soundly last night. Oh well, at least I have an hour and a half until my alarm goes off. Just enough time for a quick snooze. Time to go back to sleep.
Hold on, my phone just buzzed. Who would be texting me at this hour? Ah, it’s an alert from the TV station: School has been canceled due to show. Looks like I’ll get a chance to catch up on my sleep, after all. I can sleep in with my kids and work from home. Sounds like a cozy day! I’ll lay my head back upon my pillow and ...
Crap, one of the kids’ alarms is going off in the other room. I’d better tell them school is off and they can stay in bed. We can all get some extra Zs.
OK, the kids have been notified. Time for me to head back to bed, too …
Great, my phone is buzzing again. What could this be? Ah, it’s an email from the school district notifying me of the cancellation. Tell me something I DIDN’T know. Haha! OK, under the covers I go. Turn off the light, and …
Shhh, do you hear that? A phone is buzzing again. But it’s not mine this time. It’s coming from Drew’s room. “What’s up, Bud? Oh, that was your mom telling you about the delay? OK, fine. I’m going back to bed.”
These phones are driving me crazy this morning! Time to settle back in to bed. Light off, pillows placed, and … you have GOT to be kidding me. My phone’s buzzing again. Oh right, it’s an alert I set up through my weather app. What does a guy have to do to get a moment’s peace this morning?
I know what: I need to shut off my cellphone. That’ll help end the madness. All of these emails and texts have kept me up for a half-hour already. OK, the cellphone is off. It’s not like I need its alarm function today! Can’t wait to snooze for an hour.
Phone off, light off, blankets pulled up tight, and it’s sleepy time. You know that feeling you get right before you nod off, that blissful no-man’s-land between waking and sleeping? That’s where I am right … argh, this is unbelievable. I can hear the land line ringing. NOBODY calls my land line. Who would be calling before 7 a.m.? I’m going to let it ring.
Maybe I’ll turn the TV on for a bit, with the volume low, to guide me back to dreamland. Yup, this will do the trick … sweet lord, it’s ringing again! Calling back-to-back like that is so annoying. I’m going to ignore the call on principle. I only wish I couldn’t hear the phone ringing from the bedroom. OK, it finally stopped. Whew! Now, where’s Mr. Sandman …
THREE calls BACK-TO-BACK? I’m going to run downstairs and give whoever is on the other end a tongue lashing. “What do you want?”
“This is an automated call from the Baraboo School District,” a robotic voice replies. “The start of school has been canceled due to weather.”
“Thanks for the news flash, HAL 3000. Thanks for nothing! I ran all the way downstairs for THIS?!?”
OK, I’m ranting to a disembodied computer voice. Time to get a grip. Let’s see, I’ve received calls, texts and an email. Should be all done with the alerts, right? I could still catch a half-hour catnap before getting up for work.
I am now halfway up the stairs and halfway back to bed … the land line is ringing AGAIN! “Hello. This had better be an emergency.”
“This is an automated call from the Baraboo …” I hang up and scream. Apparently the school system thought I needed a call for each kid. It may now be too late to get a grip. And it’s definitely too late to go back to sleep.
It’s great to stay informed. That’s why I signed up for electronic updates about weather delays and closures. But sometimes it can be exhausting. Maybe this will help me sleep.
