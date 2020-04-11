Ben Wedro: What it's like to fight on La Crosse's frontline of COVID-19

One of my patients is very ill and needs to be admitted, fast-tracked for an emergency procedure. This is where the infectious-disease precautions bump up against the humanity of medicine.

There is no family allowed at the bedside; visitors are permitted only in specific circumstances. I tell the patient what is happening, what he might expect, and watch as a team of other doctors and nurses swarm into the room to take rush him off to critical care. There is no family to hug him, hold his hand, tell him that he is loved and accompany him on the trip upstairs.

I call his wife, who is waiting in her car in the parking lot. I can’t reach out to hold her hand, tell her what I know ... and what she might expect next for her husband.

The nurse can’t sit with her for just a few minutes until a social worker arrives to help guide them through the worry and fear. These are not normal times. I feel good about the technical part of the medical care, but not so much about the art of medicine. Nuance is everything. COVID allows for no subtleties.

The shift ends, the patient’s care is transitioned to the next wave of doctors and nurses and the bedside isolation routines begin again.