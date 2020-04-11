Ben Wedro: What it's like to fight on La Crosse's frontline of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed each of us — our lives, our businesses, our way of life. But no one has felt the changes more acutely than health care professionals. Ben Wedro, a doctor and writer, shares his experiences on the frontline in La Crosse.
The first part of the prework ritual remains the same. Street clothes and shoes give way to green scrubs and comfy blue running shoes.
But the next step is different. No more white coat for my stethoscope, name tag or pen. The next step is a yellow face mask and white-rimmed goggles. I grab my N95 respirator and face shield and walk into the emergency room.
I’m not a regular ER doc anymore as I ease into retirement, but the opportunity arose to help in the time of coronavirus.
The world has changed, and the ER is significantly different. Everybody, from nurses and physicians, to lab techs and environmental service workers must wear a mask.
Gloves and alcohol hand wipes are on virtually every counter. And new rituals are necessary as I sit down at my workspace.
Newly gloved, I wipe down the computer and keyboard, log onto the system and sign into the patient trackboard. A new world: It’s goggles and face shield securely in place before walking into any patient room.
I briefly introduce myself to the patient and wonder how the patient feels, being greeted by a masked stranger.
A young boy is one of the first patients. The ER, full of strange noises, sounds and sights, is a scary place for adults. The new reality must be frightening, overwhelming for a child. No smiling reassurance for either child or father.
The routine of patient care is unchanged and feels comfortably familiar, at least from my side of the bed. I talk to the patient, perform my physical exam, tell them what I plan, answer questions, wash my hands and leave the room.
That patient is pre-screened for potential respiratory complaints and cleared to be in my part of the department.
But every patient might be an asymptomatic carrier and able to spread COVID, leaving me and all the care providers at the bedside, depending on the goggles, mask and gloves.
Six-foot social distancing is impossible to maintain when faced with the simple task of listening to a patient’s chest with a stethoscope.
There is a separate area with negative-pressure rooms for those who have respiratory symptoms that could be caused by the COVID infection, and there is a different ritual for the staff in that area.
They wear fully-hooded respirators, gowns, gloves and boots. Each person caring for a potential COVID patient knows that the virus is aggressively infectious, vicious, and it doesn’t care whether its next victim is a health-care worker.
One of my patients is very ill and needs to be admitted, fast-tracked for an emergency procedure. This is where the infectious-disease precautions bump up against the humanity of medicine.
There is no family allowed at the bedside; visitors are permitted only in specific circumstances. I tell the patient what is happening, what he might expect, and watch as a team of other doctors and nurses swarm into the room to take rush him off to critical care. There is no family to hug him, hold his hand, tell him that he is loved and accompany him on the trip upstairs.
I call his wife, who is waiting in her car in the parking lot. I can’t reach out to hold her hand, tell her what I know ... and what she might expect next for her husband.
The nurse can’t sit with her for just a few minutes until a social worker arrives to help guide them through the worry and fear. These are not normal times. I feel good about the technical part of the medical care, but not so much about the art of medicine. Nuance is everything. COVID allows for no subtleties.
The shift ends, the patient’s care is transitioned to the next wave of doctors and nurses and the bedside isolation routines begin again.
La Crosse is fortunate that people are heeding the call for social distancing and requests to stay at home. There are a few COVID-19 cases in the area. Unlike stories from larger cities including New York and Chicago, our paramedics, first responders, doctors and nurses haven’t been infected.
Yet every day, the workers in the ER, from those who care for patients at the bedside to the environmental service people charged with keeping everything clean, go home to wonder how long the virus might be viable and infectious.
And then they look at the calendar to count how many days since they last cared for a COVID patient.
Ben Wedro, MD, has been an emergency physician at Gundersen Health System since 1985. In addition to seeing patients, he spends his time teaching, speaking and writing.
