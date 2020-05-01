Benedictine Community shares thanks, ways to help

The Benedictine Community of La Crosse sends thanks to the local community for its support and aims to offer more ways to help protect the health, well-being and safety of its residents and staff.
The senior care community has received cards, letters and a variety of donated goods from the public during the last several weeks, and is thankful for its entire staff and their efforts during this unprecedented time. Going forward, the center will accept the following:
- Cards, letters, artwork or signs created by children or adults for its residents and staff. Mail to #GramsForGrands Program, Benedictine Living Community of La Crosse 2902 East Ave. S., La Crosse, WI 54601.
- Requests from local schools, school children or those homeschooled who would like to be part of the “Pandemic Pen Pals” program with residents.
- Emails to residents. These can be sent to Courtney.swanson@bhshealth.org or by visiting the “Contact” page at blclacrosse.org.
- Requests for video chats with residents at Benedictine Manor and Benedictine Villa. Send an email to or visit the “Contact” page at blclacrosse.org to arrange a time.
- Donations of goods for residents including large print puzzle or activity books, fingernail polish, arts and crafts supplies, magazines/ books, etc.
- Donations of new surgical-grade face masks and homemade cloth masks from experienced sewers. For homemade mask instructions, visit www.bhshealth.org/news.
For more information, contact Benedictine Living Community of La Crosse at 608-788-9870
