A benefit will be held for Aquinas student Caleb Nagel, who suffers from severe aplastic anemia, from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, at All Star Lanes Banquet, 4401 Mormon Coulee Road.

The event will feature a raffle, silent auction, bake sale, live music and food. All proceeds will go toward medical bills and expenses. Donations may also be mailed to Caleb Nagel Benefit, GECU, PO Box 579, La Crosse, EIN:83-2128549.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

General assignment reporter

Emily Pyrek covers human interest stories, local events and anything involving dogs for the La Crosse Tribune. She is always interested in story ideas and can be contacted at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

