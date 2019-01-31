A benefit will be held for Aquinas student Caleb Nagel, who suffers from severe aplastic anemia, from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, at All Star Lanes Banquet, 4401 Mormon Coulee Road.
The event will feature a raffle, silent auction, bake sale, live music and food. All proceeds will go toward medical bills and expenses. Donations may also be mailed to Caleb Nagel Benefit, GECU, PO Box 579, La Crosse, EIN:83-2128549.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.