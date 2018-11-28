Patti and Randy Goyette started 2018 planning a well-deserved vacation to Hawaii. But dreams of sandy beaches and crystal clear waters have been diminished as the couple prepares for Patti’s last weeks, including a benefit Saturday for the 66-year-old suffering from a debilitating and rapidly spreading cancer.
The owner of La Crosse Olive Oil Co. and community philanthropist was diagnosed with small-cell carcinoma on her right lung on Feb. 13, 2018, a shocking diagnosis for a woman who was the picture of health. In April, after three grueling cycles of bi-weekly chemo and 33 rounds of radiation, the tumor was gone.
“We thought we were kind of home free,” Patti said.
The relief didn’t last.
Within two weeks, scans revealed her spine was riddled with cancer. Five tumors were growing along the right side and penetrating into the cranial bone, pressing against the nerves of her right eye and causing it to protrude from the socket.
In intense pain, vision in her right eye all but gone, Patti underwent another 10 rounds of radiation before she was told there was no more the doctors could do. They gave her one last round of chemotherapy to help ease the pain.
During the past week, the aches in her hips and legs have intensified, her feet so numb she needs assistance to walk. Her doctors have advised she will likely go blind and lose the ability to talk, and immobility may lead to a fatal case of pneumonia.
“It could be any time,” Randy said. “And if the cancer gets into her brain, it will be done.”
As Patti braves through, her concern is not for herself but for her husband, and a benefit is being held Saturday to help cover her burial and funeral expenses. Running from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Moose Lodge, the event will feature chili donated by Culvers, chicken dumpling soup, music, a bake sale, face painting and caricatures. Raffle prizes and auction items include a Wisconsin Badgers fire pit and grill, crossbow, vacation timeshares and gift cards, donated by community members and businesses including Holmen Meat Locker and Metropolitan Salon and Spa.
Ruby K. Griffin, who met Patti as a customer at La Crosse Olive Oil Co. about seven years ago and became fast friends, began planning the benefit shortly after Patti’s first diagnosis. Every Tuesday since summer, Griffin has driven in from Merrillan, Wis., to meet with co-planner Cheryl Dennison in an effort to raise at least $30,000 through a Facebook fundraiser, Verve bank donation account and the benefit. The Goyettes, who have seven adult children between them, have already sold off most of their antiques and Patti’s extensive doll collection to pay their bills.
“I wanted to support her basically because I love them and they are my friends,” Griffin said. “I just care a lot about them and I do in my life what I would want someone to do for me. I hope everyone who Patti knows will pop in and support them, help get their funeral expenses paid and show them some love.”
Griffin says people from across the country have been following Patti’s journey on Facebook and have reached out with donations and encouragement, some even traveling to La Crosse to visit. Well known in the community for their generous support of the homeless population, the Goyettes have been embraced by neighbors and fellow business owners.
“People know them and love them and appreciate what they have done,” Griffin said.
The couple have been advocates for the homeless community since they discovered tent city near Riverside Park, delivering bags of water, nutritious snacks and hygiene items before the location was dismantled last spring. Through his nonprofit, Heartfelt Cause of La Crosse, Randy continues to collect donations of food, winter coats and hats for homeless individuals he sees downtown and outside the Salvation Army. Patti would accompany him on deliveries when she felt well enough.
“They got to know Randy and trusted him,” Patti said. “He has a really big heart, and that was his mission.”
“It keeps me busy,” Randy said of his continued efforts. “Everyone needs a little help somewhere, and you can’t just stop helping.”
Every day is a whirlwind for Randy, who balances his donation errands with caring for his wife and taking over management of La Crosse Olive Oil Co., which Patti ran primarily on her own since it opened a decade ago. A truck driver until 2014, Randy was severely injured in an accident and developed chronic medical problems, leaving him out of work for a year and losing his life insurance.
“Patti took care of me and the store,” Randy said. “She finagled everything under the sun to keep things going — she’s put her heart and soul into this community. I was never good at taking care of anybody. She’s always taken care of me.”
Randy is grateful not to be managing everything alone, calling the hospice care Patti receives through Gundersen Health System “the best — a lifesaver” — and is indebted to Patti’s friends, including Sue Sullivan, who stops in a few times a week to prepare meals and help with chores and Griffin, who he says has been a powerhouse in taking on the benefit.
“They’ve worked their behinds off,” Patti says of her friends. “I don’t know what I’d do without them.”
Patti was given no cause for her cancer, and encourages others to be vigilant about their health and potential dangers such as pesticides and cell phone towers.
“I never thought it would happen to me,” Patti said. “I’d never even taken medicine before. But you have to stay strong.”
Randy has purchased a headstone of white marble for Patti, selecting a plot between two pillars in Oak Grove Cemetery overlooking the marsh. He will, someday, be buried beside her.
Randy hopes the benefit will alleviate Patti’s worries about the cost of her funeral. He wants his wife to feel at ease.
Patti hopes to do the same for her husband. She has just one other wish, her voice breaking.
“I’m hoping to keep going for a while.”
This is heart-breaking. Shame on us, La Crosse, if we don't show up at the Moose Lodge Saturday to help.
