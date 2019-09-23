DECORAH, Iowa — Evan Dvorsak drove from his Viroqua home Monday along winding rural roads between the hills of southwestern Wisconsin, past corn fields and farms, across the Upper Mississippi River and into Iowa. His destination: a private liberal arts college 70 miles away, nestled in an Iowa valley where Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, a candidate for the Democrat nomination in 2020, held a town hall meeting Monday.
As candidates race toward the primary starting line in early February, Sanders' campaign has faltered in recent months, according to polls.
In a poll conducted this month by the Des Moines Register, Sanders dropped to third place with 11% support among likely Democrat caucus-goers. He was bested by Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who has 22% support among Democrat likely caucus-goers, and Vice President Joe Biden, who has 20% of support among Democrat likely caucus-goers.
Regardless, supporters and campaign volunteers alike see his 2020 bid as stronger than his 2016 campaign despite the recent polling slump.
“There’s a lot more people involved, a lot more volunteers, it seems like the organizing model is even better,” Dvorsak said. “There’s a bunch of working-class people that are funding his campaign, in a way that’s even more impressive than 2016.”
Annette Marsden, a town hall attendee from Waukon, Iowa, said she doesn’t put any stock in national polling numbers.
“Look at the Trump-Clinton election. Clinton was ahead in the polls, and then Trump was clearly the front-runner,” she said. “I think a lot of people really support Bernie.”
College-age people made up most of the attendees, some of whom will vote for the first time in 2020. One such attendee, Anthony Westhusing, a student of Luther College from Asheville, N.C., said the Monday town hall was his first introduction to any of the candidates vying for executive office in 2020.
“I’m actually pretty curious to learn what Bernie Sanders stands for. I haven’t done any research on any of the candidates so this is my first time just seeing what everything’s about,” he said. “I’m pretty unhappy with the state of our country so I definitely want to see some sort of positive change” take place in 2020.
Haaydn Martinez, a Luther College student from Sacramento, Calif., also will be eligible to vote for the first time in the 2020 presidential election.
“There’s a lot of injustice going around right now,” he said, and expressed concern about the increase in racial attacks toward minority groups in recent years.
Decorah, a town with a population of about 7,000 people, is the county seat of Winneshiek County, which was won by President Barack Obama in 2008, with 61% of the vote, and 2012 with 56% of the vote. The county swung red in 2016 when President Donald Trump won 47% of the vote to Secretary Hillary Clinton’s 46.2%. Libertarian Gary Johnson won 3% of the vote in the county in 2016.
Sanders hopes to shift the county back to blue if he receives the party nomination.
During his speech in front of a crowd of hundreds in the Luther College gymnasium, Sanders lambasted Trump, saying the country needs a president willing to take on greed and corruption as well as the fossil fuel industry.
He addressed issues such as health care, climate change, the “extremely broken criminal justice system which is racist as well,” the need for affordable college, better early childhood education and other topics before taking questions and comments from the crowd.
The Vermont senator heard personal anecdotes from attendees who ranged from college age to senior citizen on topics from gun control in the United States, to the increased tensions between Saudi Arabia and Iran as well as the humanitarian crisis in Yemen. The majority of the attendee’s questions and anecdotes focused on health care, with one attendee who hailed from Australia who shared his positive experience with a universal health-care system down under.
Dvorsak attended the town hall as a volunteer. Monday he worked the press check-in table and helped to direct attendees into an overflow area where Sanders planned to address the crowd of nearly 100 before the main event, after the gymnasium reached capacity. Last month Dvorsak knocked doors for the Sanders campaign in Lansing, Iowa. A stay-at-home-dad with a 4- and 6 –year-old who works part-time at a small food distribution center, his main concern is the effect of climate change on future generations.
“I have two kids, climate is probably the thing that I worry the most about every day, whether or not they’re going to have a world that they can live in. A green new deal is absolutely essential and I think Bernie’s plan really lays it out in a systematic way,” he said.
