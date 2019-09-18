{{featured_button_text}}
Bernie Sanders to hold campaign rally in Decorah

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., answers a question during a Democratic presidential primary debate hosted by ABC at Texas Southern University in Houston. Sanders will campaign Monday at Luther College in Decorah, Iowa.

DECORAH, Iowa — Sen. Bernie Sanders will hold a campaign rally at 1 p.m. Monday at Luther College in Decorah.

Doors for the event, titled "Bernie Beats Trump: Town Hall with Bernie Sanders," are scheduled to open at noon.

His visit comes more than four months ahead of the Iowa Caucuses, the first time voters get to weigh in on their preferred Democrat candidate for president.

The independent senator from Vermont, who caucuses with Democrats, aims to again secure the party nomination after he lost in 2016 to Secretary Hillary Clinton.

To register to attend the event, which will be held in the college's north gym,  go to the candidate's website.

