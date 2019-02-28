Baroness Bertha Felicie Sophie von Suttner was a product of a very aristocratic society with strict military traditions that she accepted in the first half of her life and soundly rejected in the second half. As a child, she studied languages and music. When she was 30, she became a teacher-companion in Vienna to four daughters of the Suttner family where she met her husband, the youngest son of the family. She began to read more of the evolutionist authors and to understand more about how a society could achieve progress through achieving peace. Bertha began to write novels and lead the literary life. Learning of the International Arbitration and Peace Association in London, she began to see arbitration and peace as a way of life in place of armed force. She began to write a novel in which the heroine suffered all the horrors of war, and the wars involved were those that Bertha had carefully researched. The result, Lay Down Your Arms, was published in 1889. This book had a tremendous effect on the reading public and made Baroness Bertha a very active leader in the peace movement. She lectured and corresponded with people around the world to promote peace projects, and in 1905, Bertha von Suttner was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, representing Austria-Hungary.
Provided by AAUW La Crosse.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.