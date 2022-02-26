'Best decision I ever made': Once a business major, Tara Candahl finds fulfillment as PMHNP at Gundersen

Tara Candahl was feeling a bit overwhelmed as she dove into CNA training on the job, having focused on restaurant management in college and unsure she was prepared for the rigors of working in medicine. But the simple act of handing a patient a glass of water, and witnessing his reaction, gave her a sense of purpose and fulfillment that would inspire her now 17 year career in healthcare.

Candahl was studying and working in the food and bartending industries when her mother, who works in physical therapy at Gundersen Health System, encouraged her to apply at Gundersen for its CNA training program.

"I wasn't sure it was something I would be be capable of," Candahl recalls.

One day, she was tasked with getting a patient his first drink of water after surgery, and something clicked.

"I just remember handing it to him like I would to any table back in the day as waitress, no big deal, but the sense of relief and gratefulness he had really was kind of an 'aha' moment for me ," Candahl says. "It was something completely different from what I've ever experienced and really rewarding. I just made this guys day over ice chips -- how incredible is that?"

Every day was a learning experience -- asked to ambulate a patient, Candahl recalls searching for a brace, not realizing it meant to walk the person around -- but Candahl's skills and confidence grew each day. While training as a CNA, Candahl did some work on the cardiopulmonary unit and, inspired by the complexity of medicine, began working as a critical care tech at Gundersen. That experience "further ignited" her commitment to nursing, and she became a registered nurse through Winona State.

After working at a few different hospitals, Candahl returned to Gundersen, stating she was "drawn back to the supports I had here that I really didn't feel anywhere else. It was like family and home here." She worked in legal nursing and oversaw admissions for inpatient behavioral health, which led to "that next 'aha' moment."

"I felt really drawn to this population and it was something I felt extremely passionate about," says Candahl, who decided to earn her doctorate in nurse practitioning. She utilized Gundersen's tuition reimbursement program and completed her clinicals and residency at Gundersen while enrolled in the graduate program at Rush University, which was primarily online due to the pandemic.

"Again Gundersen was right there alongside me, helping me with my career advancement," Candahls says, who now has the impressive titles of DNP, APNP, PMHNP-BC after her name.

After 16 years working her way through degrees and advancing her career, Candahl in December 2021 started her newest role at Gundersen, working with behavioral health inpatients as an advanced practice nurse practitioner specializing in primary mental health. Candahl works with patients in the adolescent, adult, and COVID units in behavioral health, including with patients with acute psychosis. She collaborates with a "super supportive" team, including those in social services, occupational therapy and nursing.

"Going from a registered nurse to a provider was a huge leap," Candahl says of her position, noting she is still getting used to delegating some tasks and that every day is learning experience.

"Medicine is always changing. It's a practice that takes time to grow in," Candahl says. "I feel like its a really exciting time to be in psychiatry. The world is becoming more accepting of the mental health needs that have been ignored for so long. I feel like there are a lot of big changes that will be coming soon."

Candahl strives to care for each patient in an individualized, well rounded way, and appreciates having the time to listen to each patient closely.

"It's really rewarding to have a patient feel comfortable talking to you about some of their most vulnerable moments in their life and their feelings, that they instill that faith in you that they're hopeful you're going to be able to help them and support them in their struggles," Candahl says.

Candahl is grateful every day she took a chance on nursing, and encourages others to find a career that fulfills them.

"I was already halfway through a degree in business and I didn't feel like that was my niche in life. I didn't have that rewarding feeling. So I started on this different pathway and boy, the reward I got. Working as a CNA and advancing throughout Gundersen Health System was just the best decision I ever made," Candahl says. "It doesn't matter if you're just coming out of high school or you've already been in a career for 20 years. The opportunities are endless and it's never too late to start."

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

