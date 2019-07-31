The Recreation Therapy Department at Bethany St. Joseph Care Center, 2501 Shelby Road, invites you to see what its residents have been enjoying this summer, including amazing gardens and two trishaw bicycles.
Residents have been enjoying seeing the community by bicycle ride, as the trishaw bicycle seats two in the front. The ride brings people together, stimulates conversation and allows everyone to feel active.
For more information, contact Kim Scholze at 608-519-9765 or by email at kscholze@bjscorp.com.
