Bethel Lutheran Church will host a three-part series, "Let's Talk: Life, Substance Abuse, and Recovery," on how individual and community life is affected by alcohol, drugs and recovery.
Each event will include open conversation and stories of hope and challenges of recovery. All events will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Bethel Lutheran Church, ELCA, 1931 Loomis St., lower level Fellowship Hall.
Programs include "Addiction and Recovery 101" on May 6, a viewing of the documentary "Straight Talk: the Truth about Addiction" on May 13, and a Town Hall Gathering with local officials, pastors, and specialists on May 20.
For more information visit www.bethelax.org.
