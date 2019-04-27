Bethel Lutheran Church will host a three-night free forum on addiction and recovery May 6, 13 and 20 from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
The forum is open to all to obtain resources and information from Drifless Recovery Services and various community leaders to help families and loved ones get help.
Call the church at 781-0129 to obtain more information or stop by during regular hours to pick up a list of speakers.
