Better Angels workshops in La Crosse to promote civil discourse between conservatives, liberals

“Depolarizing Within,” led by Better Angels Wisconsin state coordinator Cameron Swallow, will help participants recognize ways they may be “unwittingly contributing to polarization” when speaking with those who share their views, and offer tips on thinking and expressing critically without being dismissive, stereotyping or demonizing specific groups.

“We will (teach) practical techniques for when you find yourself being lit up — how to step back and get your blood pressure down and the temperature down in the discussion and take it into productive territory,” Swallow says.

The skills training will be conducted by Better Angels Wisconsin co-director Susan Vergeront and will teach participants how to engage in non-polarizing discussions with those who disagree with them politically, as well as offer an opportunity to practice the skills onsite.

“We want to see all citizens invested in the political process,” says Mary Nugent, president of the League of Women Voters of the La Crosse Area. “These workshops offer an opportunity for people of any political persuasion to think about the issues that matter to them and to have the skills to talk about them in a constructive manner.”

