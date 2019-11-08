Thanks for aiding Women’s Clothes Closet
The Women’s Clothes Closet of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church would like to thank all the participants who helped to make our 12th Annual Fashion Cornucopia Style Show again this year a big success.
We would like to especially thank Dales Clothing, Duluth Trading, Mainstream Boutique, Unique Boutique, Uptown Cycle Fitness Boutique, Touch of Class and Willow Boutique for all the beautiful clothing and accessories that they provide us each year.
We would also like to thank Dairyland Power and Marine Credit Union for being our sponsors again this year.
You have free articles remaining.
We would like to thank Our Savior’s “Come for Supper Team” who again this year provided an amazing gourmet meal along with their dedicated volunteer team.
Our church team worked many hours setting up, serving and always the cleanup. While our guests enjoyed their gourmet meal they were entertained by our wonderful musician.
Without the support of all the participants, guests and their generous donations of time and money, our mission at Our Savior’s would not be possible.
Betty Linse, La Crosse
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.