Thanks for aiding Women’s Clothes Closet

The Women’s Clothes Closet of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church would like to thank all the participants who helped to make our 12th Annual Fashion Cornucopia Style Show again this year a big success.

We would like to especially thank Dales Clothing, Duluth Trading, Mainstream Boutique, Unique Boutique, Uptown Cycle Fitness Boutique, Touch of Class and Willow Boutique for all the beautiful clothing and accessories that they provide us each year.

We would also like to thank Dairyland Power and Marine Credit Union for being our sponsors again this year.

We would like to thank Our Savior’s “Come for Supper Team” who again this year provided an amazing gourmet meal along with their dedicated volunteer team.

Our church team worked many hours setting up, serving and always the cleanup. While our guests enjoyed their gourmet meal they were entertained by our wonderful musician.

Without the support of all the participants, guests and their generous donations of time and money, our mission at Our Savior’s would not be possible.

Betty Linse, La Crosse

