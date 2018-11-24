Women’s Clothes Closet thankful for support
The Women’s Clothes Closet of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church thanks all the participants who helped make our 11th annual Fashion Cornucopia Style Show a big success.
We would especially like to thank A&S Clothing Co., Surf+Scotch, Touch of Class, Dale’s Clothing, Mainstream Boutique, Willow Boutique and Duluth Trading for the support that is given to us each year along with their clothing and accessories.
We would also like to thank Our Savior’s Come for Supper Team, who again this year provided an amazing gourmet meal with the help of all their dedicated team volunteers. Our church team worked many hours to help set up, serve and clean up. Our amazing musician made our show so delightful.
The women who come to our closet thank you and are very grateful to receive clothing, accessories and personal items at no cost to them. Thank you for helping to keep our mission alive.
Betty Linse, La Crosse
