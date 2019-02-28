Born in Belfast, Betty Williams is a Northern Irish peace activist. She was an office worker and mother and was moved to action after she witnessed a terrible shooting. An Irish Republican Army terrorist was fleeing in a car when he was shot by British troops. The car went out of control, killed three children and injured several people. Williams started circulating petitions to end the violence and met Mairead Maguire, an aunt of the slain children. Together they founded Peace People, a grassroots group dedicated to ending the violence in Northern Ireland. In 1976, they shared the Nobel Peace Prize for their efforts.
Provided by AAUW La Crosse.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.