Between the Bluffs Plein Air Festival to host display, sale

The 2021 Plein Air Painting Between the Bluffs festival and competition includes over 25 regional artists who compete for best original landscape art—all painted outdoors and between the bluffs of the Coulee Region.

“The goal of our festival is to challenge regional artists with producing fine art within the confines of a two-week period. Each artist must paint their work outdoors within a 15 mile radius of downtown La Crosse,” explained Mike Martino, local artist and one of the organizers of the event.

“This year our first painting venue will highlight the beautiful views of Grandad Bluff. This event allows us to capture pristine locations in nature through art, highlighting the beauty of the region and the importance of protecting these areas.”

A public art display and sale will be held on Saturday, Sept. 25 from noon to 4 p.m. and Sunday Sept. 26 from noon to 3 p.m. at Studio Gallery,1311 Market St., La Crosse. Admission is free and the paintings from the competing artists will be on display.

All of the paintings will be original works of art created in the previous two-week period within a 15 mile radius of Downtown La Crosse. Featured locations include bluff river wetlands, Granddad Bluff, La Crosse city scapes, farm houses, secluded coulees and other locations chosen by the artists. The public can meet the artists and their work is also for sale. Note: CDC recommendations will be followed with social distancing and masking indoors.

The winning paintings will be announced by nationally-known artist and judge Ben Bauer.

Between the Bluffs Plein Air Festival is supported by the La Crosse Arts Initiative, Studio Gallery and other local organizations and individuals.

