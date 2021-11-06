Biden sets vaccination deadline for large employers, healthcare facilities

The vaccination deadline for Gundersen Health System employees has now passed, while Mayo Clinic Health System's updated, more stringent requirement will take effect this winter.

Mayo last summer announced it would give staff until Sept. 17 to be inoculated against COVID-19 or to complete a declination process, and has since issued a new policy. Staff who have not been vaccinated by Dec. 3 -- excluding those given a medical or religious exemption -- will be given a final written warning, "which is the highest level of corrective action prior that a staff member can receive prior to their employment ending," Mayo said in a statement to the Tribune.

Staff who have received a first dose of the two-shot Pfizer or Moderna vaccine by Dec. 3, but are overdue for their second dose by Jan.3, will also receive a final written warning.

"On Jan. 3, Mayo Clinic staff who remain unvaccinated, who are partially vaccinated and overdue for their second dose, and who have not received an approved exemption will no longer be able to work with Mayo Clinic," the hospital says.

Gundersen, which announced its mandate in mid August, issued a deadline of Nov. 1 for completing the vaccine series. Protests at both Gundersen and Mayo have been held in the weeks prior, with some staff starting an anti-mandate website, creating a "picture petition" and inviting people to contact leaders at the healthcare facilities. The most recent rally was held Nov. 2.

Gundersen is expected to release data on staff vaccination rates and a statement next week.

Many hospitals nationwide have already issued vaccine requirements, and President Joe Biden Thursday announced the administration's vaccine/testing mandate for large employers will begin Jan. 4. Companies with at least 100 employees must be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be tested weekly as of that date, or the employer will face fines for every infraction.

Healthcare facilities which receive Medicare and Medicaid funding -- over 75,000 nationwide -- will also have a Jan. 4 deadline for inoculation.

The administration's mandate will affect around 100 million employees, or approximately two-thirds of U.S. workers.

A Gallup poll from mid September found the majority of U.S. residents support mandates for workplaces, with 60% in favor of requirements for federal government employees, 58% supporting requirements or weekly testing for companies with 100 or more staff, and 63% agreeing with mandates for hospitals and other healthcare facilities that receive Medicare or Medicaid funds.

An October Kaiser Family Foundation poll found 25% of respondents had been required by their employer to have the shots, and 37% of those not yet vaccinated said they would leave their job if they were mandated to get the vaccine or undergo weekly testing. However, only 5% of unvaccinated workers stated they have actually quit due to a requirement.

While mandates are a hot button issue, they are legal, and there is a precedence. Per the Equal Opportunity Employment Commission, employers may require the COVID-19 vaccine for onsite workers so long as alternatives are available to those with legitimate medical or religious exemptions.

According to "Highlights of Historical Events Leading to National Surveillance of Vaccination Coverage in the United States," published on ncbi.nlm.nih.gov, Massachusetts in 1809 issued a requirement for vaccination against smallpox, making it the first immunization law to be passed in the U.S. In 1905, the Supreme Court upheld the authority of states to pass and enforce compulsory vaccination laws on reasoning that "freedom of the individual must sometimes be subordinated to the common welfare and subjected to the police power of the state."

The military has long had vaccine requirements, with at least nine mandatory shots and an additional eight given dependent on risk or occupation. The COVID-19 vaccine deadline for active duty Air Force personnel was Nov. 2, the Navy's deadline is Nov. 28, and active duty Army members have until Dec. 15.

Noncompliance fines are also not unique to the COVID-19 vaccine -- also in Massachusetts, a smallpox vaccine requirement was issued in the early 1900's, with a monetary penalty imposed on those who declined the shot.

Employers and schools are legally allowed to require vaccinations for various viruses and diseases, and Wisconsin law requires all students to show proof of required immunizations, which include the Polio, MMR and Hepatitis B vaccines, or have a signed waiver. The CDC advises youth up to age six have nine different vaccines, some with multiple doses spaced out between months or years, and a yearly flu shot after 6 months of age.

Several hundred colleges and universities have issued a requirement for the COVID-19 vaccine, and some K-12 districts may follow suit. In California, the Los Angeles Unified and Culver City Unified districts are requiring the shots for students 12 and older. In Wisconsin, Madison and Milwaukee public school staff need to be fully inoculated.

The Kaiser Family Foundation survey, published a week prior to the authorization of vaccine use in the 5 to 11 age group, found 31% of parents stated they will "definitely not" have their 12 to 17 year old vaccinated against COVID-19, and 30% said the same for their 5-11 year old. For the latter age group, 27% of parents said they were eager to have their child get the vaccine.

An October Politico-Harvard survey found 54% of U.S. residents favor a COVID-19 vaccine requirement for public school students 12 and older, though that number dropped to 49% among those with a child age 12-17. There was a sharp political contrast in results, with 72% of Democrats but only 40% of Republicans in support. Broken down by race, of those in favor 63% were Black, 59% Latino, and 51% white.

Vaccination for all individuals age 5 and older is strongly advised by the CDC, DHS and La Crosse County Health Department as the pandemic continues to cause infections -- over 46 million to date -- hospitalizations and deaths, the latter which have surpassed 749,000.

Nationwide, over 58% of residents are fully inoculated against COVID-19.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

