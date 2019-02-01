Everyone likes pizza. And when you "Like" the Big Al's Facebook page, you'll be helping the restaurant's new owner, Ryan Johnson, make a positive impact on three local youth sports organizations.
Johnson, who recently purchased Big Al's Pizza and plans to reopen the restaurant this spring after interior and exterior renovations are completed, is hosting the "February for Friends" campaign, running all month, to serve as both a promotion for the restaurant's new ownership and a community fundraiser. Big Al's will donate $1 for every new "Like," up to $10,000, to be divided among La Crosse Area Wrestling, Rush WI West Soccer and the La Crosse Track Club.
"In addition to putting my touch on the real estate and operations, I also wanted to reconnect the brand with the community and find a creative way to re-establish the brand in the community," said Johnson, who will run Big Al's with business partner Joe Zenz. "We believe in being a community asset, so giving is in our foundation, but when this project became reality we wanted to have some fun. We figured we could work together — one of our philosophies is we are as good as the people we surround ourselves with — with some great organizations to help spread the word and also raise funds for some friends. It's the ultimate win/win."
Johnson, who anticipates hosting a similar promotion each February, says sports and pizza go hand-in-hand. Pledging to use the same crust and sauce recipes as the original Big Al's, a downtown La Crosse staple since 1979, Johnson hopes loyal customers — and hungry athletes — will continue to choose the pizzeria for their dinner gatherings, and attract new diners as well.
"We are honored that Big Al’s selected Rush WI West Soccer Club as a partner for their fundraiser," says Scott Thesing, president of Rush WI West Soccer Club. "Big Al’s is a La Crosse tradition. Not only do our players and their families enjoy the food and atmosphere at Big Al’s, we will proudly recommend Big Al’s to teams traveling from all over the Midwest to La Crosse for tournaments and league play."
Cory Scanlan, coach for LAW, says the nonprofit, which depends on donations from parents, coaches and community members, will use any funds to help athletes attend larger competitions and improve the facility with bikes, crash mats and Bulgarian bags.
"It feels great that Big Al's chose local sport clubs," Scanlan said. "...Ryan always gives back a lot to this community and local sports scene. This town is lucky to have a guy like him."
La Crosse Track Club, which had more than 140 area youth members last summer, anticipates having even more members in summer 2019 and says the support of local businesses and enterprises is crucial to making Track Club participation affordable for families.
"Our athletes, parents, coaches and directors are grateful for this support,” La Crosse Track Club president Dan Schraith says.
Johnson says Big Al's is happy to assist.
"We just felt good about the ability to support these great organizations that impact and influence such a large number and wide-ranging group of kids," Johnson said. "It's fun, exciting and truly an honor to be able to execute this fundraiser."
For more information, or to submit your charitable "Like," visit Big Al’s Pizza Facebook Page.
