Big Al's 'February For Friends' promotion combines pizza and philanthropy

The 14th of the month is devoted to love, hearts and all things red. The other 28 days are dedicated to good food and fundraising, at least at Big Al’s Pizza in downtown La Crosse.
For the second year, Big Al’s, 115 Third St. S., is holding a “February for Friends” promotion is support of local organizations. In 2019, restaurant owner Ryan Johnson pledged $1 for every new “like” Big Al’s Facebook page received, collecting $1,500 total for RUSH WI West Soccer Club, the La Crosse Area Wrestling Club and the La Crosse Track Club.
You have free articles remaining.
For 2020, Johnson chose to mix things up, letting customers choose which cause to support with the purchase of their pizza. In addition to last year’s featured organizations, the La Crosse Central High School Booster Club, Bangor High School Booster Club, Coulee Region Humane Society and Boys and Girls Club will be among the donation recipients available, with Big Al’s giving $1 for each 12 inch pizza order and $2 for every 16 inch pie. Pizza deals such as Monday Madness and Taco Pizza Tuesday are excluded.
“We feel that it’s important to be a community asset and we feel that this is a fun and positive promotion to support community organizations,” says Johnson.
Diners will be given a donation card to select their charity of choice, with totals tallied Feb. 29 and funds distributed shortly after.
For more information on February for Friends, www.bigalspizzalacrosse.com or follow the restaurant on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.