Big Brothers Big Sister of 7 Rivers Region names new executive director

Big Brothers Big Sisters of 7 Rivers Region board of directors has named Jeanne M. Meyer as the new executive director for the agency.

On Wednesday, Sept. 21, the agency is inviting the community to an open house to welcome her on board. It will begin at 3 p.m. and continue until 6 p.m. at the BBBS7RR office at 313 S. Fourth St.., La Crosse. There will be light hors d’oeuvres, refreshments, and artwork on display from our “Littles.”

BBBS7RR asked its matches to share their artistic abilities to help create their annual greeting card. The theme is “How does having a Mentor Ignites your Potential? “

All entries for the contest must be submitted by Monday, Sept. 19.

BBBS7RR winners will be announced at the event, and all other entries will be incorporated into the new office look!

In serving the 7 Rivers Region, BBBS7RR takes pride in helping youth in counties, including La Crosse, Buffalo, Crawford, Monroe, Grant, Jackson, Richland, Trempealeau, and Vernon in Wisconsin and Winona, Fillmore, Goodhue, Houston, Olmsted, Wabasha in Minnesota.

BBBS7RR strives to provide its matches with resources and a space to gather that will ensure a long-lasting relationship.

With the community's help, they have brought back events and activities that were postponed due to COVID-19 and its challenges.