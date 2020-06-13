Big Brothers Big Sisters hosting monthlong virtual bowling fundraiser

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

For decades, community members have dedicated three days of hitting pins and raising money for the annual spring Big Brothers Big Sisters’ Bowl for Kids’ Sake event.

But with the COVID-19 pandemic coinciding with the fundraiser’s landmark 30th year, the organization had to get creative, both postponing and creating a social-distancing friendly incarnation of the beloved event.

Now encompassing the entire month of July, Bowl for Kids Sake has morphed into Big Night In, a virtual fundraiser sponsored by Mayo Clinic Health System.

Participants can work as individuals or in teams of four to six, collecting pledges and playing rounds of simulated bowling via a link from Big Brothers Big Sisters. Teams are encouraged to get creative with engaging in their own celebrations, and sharing photos and videos of their rollicking endeavors with the organization.

Prizes and gift baskets will be up for grabs, and gift certificates will be awarded to two each in the categories of top fundraiser, highest virtual bowling score and most creative night-in celebration. All who donate will be entered into a gift card drawing.