Big Brothers Big Sisters in La Crosse area hosting monthlong virtual bowling fundraiser

For decades, community members have dedicated three days of hitting pins and raising money for the annual spring Big Brothers Big Sisters’ Bowl for Kids’ Sake event.
But with the COVID-19 pandemic coinciding with the fundraiser’s landmark 30th year, the organization had to get creative, both postponing and creating a social-distancing friendly incarnation of the beloved event.
Now encompassing the entire month of July, Bowl for Kids Sake has morphed into Big Night In, a virtual fundraiser sponsored by Mayo Clinic Health System.
Participants can work as individuals or in teams of four to six, collecting pledges and playing rounds of simulated bowling via a link from Big Brothers Big Sisters. Teams are encouraged to get creative with engaging in their own celebrations, and sharing photos and videos of their rollicking endeavors with the organization.
Prizes and gift baskets will be up for grabs, and gift certificates will be awarded to two each in the categories of top fundraiser, highest virtual bowling score and most creative night-in celebration. All who donate will be entered into a gift card drawing.
Accounting for a significant portion of the organization’s annual budget, Big Brothers Big Sisters’ hopes to bring in $30,000 for the 2020 event, with individuals asked to collect a minimum of $100 each and teams to bring in at least $500.
Raising $120 allows the organization to cover background check fees and more efficiently match Bigs and Littles, while $500 supports one of the organizations 140 matches for six month, including activities, resources and training. At the $1,000 level, funds help with expanding the program via increased staffing, expedited and increased matches and more.
To participate in or donate to Big Night In, visit https://give.classy.org/big-night-in. Big Brothers Big Sisters of the 7 Rivers Region can also be reached at 608-782-2227.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
