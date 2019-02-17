A typical outing for Big Brothers Big Sisters Little Makayla, 10, and match Michelle Hansen involves sweets, shopping and cinema. But Saturday morning, the pair ventured out of their comfort zone and into a shower of sparks, trying their hands at a decidedly more electrifying endeavor.
Donning long coats, ear plugs and helmets, the duo were among 12 Bigs and Littles exploring the world of welding in the Western Integrated Technology Center, partnered with a half dozen of the technical college’s students and supervised by welding instructor Art Karbowski. The four-hour program was the first in Big Brothers Big Sisters 7 Rivers Region series of STEM events, part of the organizations REACH initiative and funded through a grant from the La Crosse Community Foundation.
REACH activities, centered on the core areas of Recreation, Education and Careers, Arts and Culture, Civic Engagement, and Health and Wellness, partner BBBS with area businesses, organizations and institutions to offer matches ambitious and educational opportunities.
“We’re focusing on more challenging and fun events that promote skill building in our youth,” said Jason Larsen, executive director BBBS 7 Rivers Region. “Having them take on challenges they can work through with (their adult match) is a big component in growing their resilience factor.”
With March designated as Women’s History Month, BBBS encouraged female matches to participate in the welding activity, during which Western students demonstrated the plasma machine, cutting out a large “B” logo for the BBBS 313 Fourth St. facility, before taking matches to separate stations for an introduction to welding. After lunch, students and matches worked together to complete two oversized dragonfly sculptures, one to remain with BBBS and the other to be auctioned at the organization’s upcoming Catered for Kids’ Sake fundraiser.
“I think it’s really important to get women in the trade,” said Western student John Gappa, 31, whose aunt is a professional welder. “With the dwindling workforce, there are less and less welders and more demand. We’re really going to need more welders in the future. I think it’s awesome to see young people excited about this trade. It’s still fun for me — it never gets old.”
“This is the kind of work that builds the entire world, and they don’t even realize it,” Karbowski said of introducing the young participants, who ranged in age from 6 to 12, to the world of welding, machinery and construction. “With the media, they’re inundated with sports and movie stars and action heroes. It’s good for them to see real world activities can be just as cool.”
Makayla was initially frightened by the flames involved in the activity — “I hope I don’t burn off a finger — I like my fingers” — but was quickly wowed by the possibilities when combining metal and heat. Hansen, who partnered with Makayla six months ago, her own children grown and looking to make a difference in the life of another youngster, was pleased to see BBBS integrate career shadowing opportunities through REACH.
Westby seventh-grader Serenity, 12, who aspires to either work in construction or become a doctor, had a leg up on the day’s activity, familiar with the machinery from her tech education class. While she and Anna Jahns, who were matched three years ago, usually spend their time together skating, baking, playing sports or doing art projects, both were keen to try something unconventional, particularly something in a male dominated realm.
“People think the guys are more able to do it because of like, their muscles,” Serenity said. “But females who (weld) are showing their strength and that they’re as important as men are.”
For more information on Big Brothers Big Sisters 7 Rivers Region, visit 7riversbbbs.org.
